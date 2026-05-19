Kharge attacks Centre over fresh fuel price hike, says shifting burden of failures onto public

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday criticised the Centre over the latest increase in petrol and diesel prices, alleging that the government was burdening common citizens while attempting to cover up its policy failures.

His remarks came after state-run oil marketing companies raised petrol and diesel prices for the second time in less than a week amid rising global crude oil prices.

Taking to social media platform X, Kharge said, “It has been barely four days since the last price hike, and the Modi government has once again raised the prices of petrol and diesel. After setting the stage with elaborate rhetoric and preaching the virtues of frugality, the process of shifting the burden of their own failures onto the public is currently in full swing.”

The Congress leader also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over India’s oil imports and foreign policy.

“Mr. Modi – who falsely boasts of being a “Vishwa Guru” (Global Leader) – has had to plead and beg the United States just to secure a one-month “extension” of the “permission” to purchase Russian oil. By doing this repeatedly, he wounds the self-respect of 1.4 billion Indians. No previous government has ever resorted to such measures before,” he said.

Questioning the rationale behind the fuel price hike, he further said, “Now the question arises: if, according to the government, we have been “allowed” to do this, then why is the burden of petrol and diesel prices still being imposed upon the common people?”

Kharge also accused the BJP government of lacking foresight and leadership in handling the economic situation.

“I reiterate once again: the BJP suffers from a severe lack of foresight and leadership,” he said.

He alleged that when the crisis struck, they remained preoccupied with elections and engaged in “smooth-talking rhetoric” while devising a plan to “loot” the public.

Continuing his criticism, Kharge said that merely engaging in publicity campaigns abroad would not make someone a “Vishwa Guru”.

“One does not become a “Vishwa Guru” merely by engaging in sponsored PR campaigns abroad… Mr. Modi, one must demonstrate accountability towards the public,” he said in hi post.

He also remarked that the public was not interested in “trivialities such as how one eats mangoes or what tonic one consumes,” but wanted concrete answers regarding steps being taken to address the ongoing crisis.

“Do not run away from the real questions… The public is not interested in trivialities such as “how you eat mangoes” or “which tonic you consume. You will truly earn the title of the public’s “Pradhan Sevak” only if you provide answers regarding what you are personally doing to address this crisis; otherwise, you will remain nothing more than a mere “Pracharak,” he said.