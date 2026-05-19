Karnataka HC prohibits indefinite RTC bus strike by transport unions beginning May 20

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday issued an order restraining transport unions from proceeding with the statewide strike proposed for May 20 (Wednesday) by RTC employees, delivering a major setback to the organisations that had called for the protest.

The High Court also issued notices to the state government and transport unions and directed that a meeting be convened with the Transport Minister.

A division bench comprising Justice Suraj Govindaraj and Justice K. Manmadha Rao passed the order in this regard. The bench directed the transport unions not to go ahead with the strike and advised the government to hold discussions with the unions to resolve the issues amicably.

The court passed the restraining order while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a domestic worker and a construction labourer challenging the proposed strike by transport employees.

During the hearing, it was brought to the court’s notice that strikes by transport employees have been prohibited from January 1 to June 30 under the Karnataka Essential Services Maintenance Act (KESMA). The court was also informed that the conciliation process initiated by the Labour Commissioner on July 18, 2025, was still underway and that the next hearing in the conciliation proceedings was scheduled for May 25.

The petitioners argued that launching a strike while conciliation proceedings were in progress would be illegal. It was further submitted that the unions had issued only seven days’ notice for the strike instead of the mandatory 14-day notice period.

The plea also highlighted that SSLC (Class 10) supplementary examinations were scheduled during the same period and sought directions to prevent the strike on May 20 in the interest of students and the general public.

After hearing the matter, the High Court passed the interim order restraining the strike.

It can be noted that public transport services across Karnataka are likely to grind to a halt on May 20, as State Transport Corporation employees have threatened a statewide strike demanding a 25 per cent salary hike and full settlement of pending wage arrears.

The unions have issued a strict deadline to the state government, demanding a resolution by the afternoon of May 19, failing which services in all four state-run transport corporations (KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC and KKRTC) will be withdrawn. Unions have called for a stay-at-home protest. Employees plan to remain indoors and refuse to report for duty.

Earlier, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) issued a stern warning to its employees against participating in the indefinite strike called by the Joint Action Committee of transport workers’ unions from May 20 onwards over various demands.

Responding to the indefinite strike called by RTC staffers, state Home Minister G. Parameshwara had earlier stated that they have organised the strike to seek the attention of the government. “The CM and Minister for Transport are addressing the issue. I had also spoken to them. They have agreed to drop the showing of black flags. After May 20, if they want, the CM will meet them,” he said.