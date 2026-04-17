Kharge greets Harivansh on re-election as RS Dy Chairman, flags LS Dy Speaker vacancy

New Delhi: Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Friday congratulated Harivansh on his re-election as Deputy Chairman of the House for a third consecutive term.

Kharge expressed hope that Harivansh Singh would ensure fair treatment to the Opposition in the Upper House.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, the Congress President underlined the importance of the Opposition in sustaining a healthy democracy and said it was essential that Opposition members be given adequate time to raise their issues.

Congratulating Harivansh Singh, Kharge noted that his unopposed re-election reflected the confidence of the House in his impartiality and efficiency.

He also highlighted the historic nature of the achievement, saying that Harivansh Singh is the first nominated member of the Rajya Sabha to be elected its Deputy Chairman.

“Mr. Deputy Chairman, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to you on your third term in this prestigious office. Your re-election demonstrates the impartiality and efficiency with which you have discharged your duties. It is a privilege for us to work with you once again,” Kharge said.

At the same time, the Congress President raised concerns over the continued vacancy of the Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker’s post since 2019, calling it contrary to the spirit of the Constitution.

He urged the Union government to fill such key constitutional positions without delay, irrespective of political considerations.

Earlier, Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, J.P. Nadda, moved the motion proposing Harivansh’s name. While Opposition parties did not field a candidate, they boycotted the election process.

Following Harivansh’s unopposed election, leaders across party lines extended their greetings to the Rajya Sabha Chairman.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Harivansh on his re-election as the Rajya Sabha Chairman.

The Office of the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman fell vacant after the term of Harivansh ended on April 9.