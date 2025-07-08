Khel Masthi 2025: A Groundbreaking Indoor Cricket Extravaganza in Melbourne

Melbourne, Australia: On 28th June 2025, the Konkani-speaking community of Melbourne gathered for a truly unique and memorable cricketing celebration — Khel Masthi 2025, hosted by Karaval Konkans Australia (KKA) Inc. Breaking away from the norm, this event took cricket indoors, providing a vibrant platform for local talent to shine in a dynamic and spirited atmosphere.

What made this event stand out was its festive spirit — from teams sporting quirky names and coordinated jerseys, to high-energy DJ beats playing all day long, it was more than just a tournament; it was a cricket carnival. With activities for children, surprises for players, and nonstop entertainment, Khel Masthi redefined the community sporting experience.

The day kicked off with a brief but meaningful inauguration ceremony. Joe Sequeira, KKA’s Events & PR Coordinator, led the opening prayer, followed by Sports Coordinator Manoj D’Silva, who conducted a players’ and umpires’ briefing. As many participants were new to the indoor format, the umpires thoughtfully walked everyone through the rules to ensure fair and fun gameplay.

Twelve teams — 8 men’s and 4 women’s — competed fiercely at Casey Stadium, experiencing the thrill of cricket within enclosed nets. The tournament followed a double-elimination format, giving teams a second chance at glory and resulting in seven hours of intense, high-octane matches. Players of all ages demonstrated remarkable speed, skill, and sportsmanship throughout the day.

Khel Masthi also stood out for its strong focus on children. While the adults played, the younger ones enjoyed a day packed with fun and safe activities, including Jumping Castle, Photo Booth, and interactive kids’ workshops.

Acclaimed singer Sarah Fernandes hosted a singing session, while talented dancer Tiara D’Souza choreographed a delightful dance with the kids. Their performance brought joy and pride to parents, especially those participating in the tournament, knowing their children were engaged, cared for, and learning beyond just electronic gadgets.

The success of the day was made possible by the tireless efforts of the entire KKA committee, who orchestrated everything with meticulous planning and timing to precision — from online contests and surprise giveaways to thoughtfully planned entertainment for all age groups.

Khel Masthi 2025 Results

Men’s Tournament

Winners – Jolly Boyz Thunderz

Runners-Up – Cranbourne Stars

Best Batsman – Peter Picardo (Royal Challengers Mangalore)

Best Bowler – Roshan Dias (Royal Challengers Mangalore)

Best Fielder – Jolwin Ribeiro (Jolly Boyz Thunderz)

Player of the Tournament – Julius Godinho (Jolly Boyz Thunderz)

Women’s Tournament

Winners – Coastal Queens

Runners-Up – The Sundari Sixers

Best Batsman – Susanna Fernandes (The Sundari Sixers)

Best Bowler – Anna Cruz (The Sundari Sixers)

Best Fielder – Tiffany Cordeiro (The Sundari Sixers)

Player of the Tournament – Primal Sequeira (Coastal Queens)

The day concluded with a warm and concise closing ceremony, where KKA President Jane D’Souza delivered the vote of thanks. Esteemed community supporters — Prajoth D’Sa, Susanna Fernandes, Dolpey Pais, Naveen Cardoza, and Shane D’Silva — presented trophies, medals, and prizes to the deserving winners.

What began as a dream became a remarkable reality, thanks to the 80 enthusiastic players and their families, who trusted the KKA vision and helped bring this celebration to life. Many parents expressed their appreciation for the attention given to children’s well-being and enjoyment, allowing them to focus on their matches.

Such an event would not have been possible without the support of the City of Casey and our valued sponsors.

Zenith Sponsor: Solarmaxx

Apex Sponsors: Global Inspection & Engineering Services, Craig Financial Services, Reflektions

Special thanks to McDonald’s and Domino’s Pizza for their generous contributions that delighted every child. A heartfelt appreciation to Sarish from Reflektions, who captured the day’s joy and action through his lens, preserving the memories for all. A special word of gratitude to Shane D’Silva (DJ Shane) ensured that the festival atmosphere was felt across the arena throughout the day with an amazing music collection.

To stay updated and be part of our growing community, follow Karaval Konkans Australia Inc. across our social media platforms. Join us in continuing to build a bridge between our traditions and our future – nurturing cultural roots while embracing life in this part of the world.