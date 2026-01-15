Kidnappers of Jharkhand industrialist’s son demand Rs 5 crore ransom, police raid multiple states

Jamshedpur: Even 48 hours after the abduction of Kairav Gandhi, the 24-year-old son of prominent Jamshedpur-based entrepreneur Devang Gandhi, Jharkhand Police are yet to achieve any major breakthrough in the case.

The kidnappers have demanded a ransom of Rs 5 crore from the family using a foreign mobile number. Police investigations have revealed that the number from which the ransom demand was made belongs to Indonesia.

The Jharkhand Police have constituted seven special teams to ensure the safe recovery of Kairav Gandhi. These teams are conducting raids at suspected locations across Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, and Odisha.

According to police, Kairav Gandhi left his home in his car around 11.30 a.m. on Tuesday. He informed his family that he would first visit the SBI branch in Bistupur, then proceed to his company in Adityapur, and would return home for lunch.

However, when he did not return home by 1.45 p.m., and his mobile phone was found switched off, his family grew concerned.

Kairav’s father, Devang Gandhi, told police that he was attending an important meeting in Adityapur on Tuesday when he received 8 to 10 calls from an unknown foreign number (+62-831-94765544) on his WhatsApp, which he was unable to answer.

Later, a message from the same number informed him about his son’s abduction and demanded ransom.

Police sprang into action following the information. Later that evening, Kairav’s car was found abandoned near a resort on NH-33 in the Kanderbera area of Chandil police station limits in East Singhbhum (Jamshedpur). The keys were still in the ignition, while his mobile phone was found lying on the ground beneath the vehicle.

Police said Kairav’s last mobile location was recorded near the Sonari Adarsh Nagar area of Jamshedpur. It is suspected that the kidnappers intercepted his car and forcibly abducted him into another vehicle.

Investigators have also identified a suspicious vehicle that was repeatedly seen circling around Kairav’s car. Although the vehicle bore the police insignia, the registration number was later found to belong to a different vehicle. Police are now actively searching for the vehicle.

The abandoned car is undergoing forensic examination, while the technical evidence is being gathered through call detail records and electronic surveillance.

Joint teams from Jamshedpur and Seraikela police are scanning CCTV footage from toll plazas and all exit points of the city.

Meanwhile, a police team remains in constant contact with the family, and the cyber cell is working to trace the source of the Indonesian phone number used by the kidnappers.