Kind Heart Trust Celebrates Academic Excellence in Brahmavar

Udupi: Rev. Sunil D’Silva, the Parish Priest of the Sasthan St. Anthony Church, stated that an organization with foresight, clear goals, and vision can function successfully over a long period.

He spoke on Wednesday evening at the honoring ceremony to meritorious students held at the Rotary Bhavan in Brahmavar, organized under the auspices of Kind Heart Trust Balkudru Hangarakatte and Rotary Club Brahmavar.

He said, “The service we offer should touch the hearts of others. Through continuous good deeds, we must establish an enduring reputation in society. There is always a divine reward for selfless service rendered to others. Helping a hungry person by giving even a piece of bread is always dear to God. Therefore, let us perform our service with love.”

At the event, Rev. Fr. Mathias Dais, principal of Nirmal English Medium School, said, “The achievements of students bring honor not only to their parents but also to society. The role of parents in the students’ hard work is crucial. Talented students should not rest on their laurels but be motivated to achieve even more in the future.”

Students who excelled in the SSLC from 10 high schools in Brahmavar taluk were honored during the ceremony.

The honoured students were Vaishnavi and Poorvi (Chethana High School Hangarcutta), Shashank Kulal, Gururaj Kundar and Sowbhagya Pai ( Govt Board High School Brahmavar) Prathvi (Govt Board High School Gundmi), Anvitha T, Gowry, Kishan, Pranitha Srivasthava, Rifan and Trisha Poojary (St Antony Eng Med School Sastan ) Swathi from Little Rock Indian School Brahmavar, Koushik TR (SMS Eng Medium School Brahmavar), Harishta (SMS High School Brahmavar), Prathiksha (VKR Acharya School Kunjal), Sinchana and Shreya (Shrada High School Cherkadi) Anivhta, Samruddhi, Samanvitha, Thanvi, Thanay, Aadya and Prathik (Nirmala Eng Med School Brahmavar).

Henry Lewis, president of Kind Heart Trust, shared in his introductory message that the trust carries out numerous community programs and is planning to build an old-age home for the elderly in the coming days.

The program was presided over by Rotarian Satish Shetty of Rotary Club Brahmavar.

Rotarians PHF Walter Cyril Pinto, Jagadish Kemmannu, Sridhar Shetty, Hareesh Kundar, Rexson Monis, retired headmaster Ganesh G. of Chetana High School, and others were present.

Dennis Rodrigues introduced the students, Prashanth Shetty led the prayer, Rubina Rodrigues gave the welcome address, and Sujata Andrade proposed the vote of thanks.