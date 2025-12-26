‘Kinetic Pointillism: An Emerging Art Movement’ Receives 2025 Literary Global Book Award

Ganesh K. Shenoy’s meticulously crafted book, Kinetic Pointillism: An Emerging Art Movement, has been honored with the prestigious 2025 Literary Global Book Award in the Nonfiction – Art category. The book, self-published through Draft2Digital, is readily accessible as an eBook across prominent online platforms, including Rakuten Kobo, Smashwords, Barnes & Noble, Apple Books, Thalia, and Vivlio.

This significant achievement follows the book’s prior recognition in 2023, when it was inducted into the Golden Book of World Records in the “First” category. This distinction underscored its groundbreaking contribution to contemporary art literature and solidified its position as a seminal work in the field.

Kinetic Pointillism: An Emerging Art Movement delves into the intricacies of kinetic pointillism, an evolving art movement pioneered by the esteemed artist Robert Ottesen. Originally conceived as a sophisticated technique for seasoned artists, kinetic pointillism has garnered considerable interest and participation from adolescents, reflecting its universal appeal and accessibility. Shenoy’s book serves as a comprehensive resource, meticulously designed to educate artists, art students, discerning critics, and passionate art enthusiasts worldwide about the nuances of this distinctive and rapidly developing art form.

Ganesh Kelagina Beedu Shenoy, a native of Mangalore currently residing in Qatar since 2007, is a multi-faceted author with a diverse literary portfolio. He is also the author of Seginus, The Eternal Time Traveller, which received the Christian Book Award from Collins Productions and was recognized as a PenCraft Runner-up. Further demonstrating his literary prowess, his book Shadows of Desire & 152 Drabbles was awarded the 2025 Regal Summit Book Award. In addition to his literary accomplishments, Shenoy is a multiple world and national record holder in art, seamlessly integrating elements of Theosophy and mysticism into both his artistic creations and written works. He currently holds the position of HR Head at Teyseer Services Company in Qatar.

Kinetic Pointillism: An Emerging Art Movement is available as a complimentary eBook on leading online bookstores, offering widespread access to this invaluable resource for art aficionados and aspiring artists alike.

About the Author:

Ganesh Kelagina Beedu Shenoy is an accomplished author and artist currently based in Qatar. His works explore a wide range of themes, often incorporating elements of art history, philosophy, and spirituality.