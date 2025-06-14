Kiren Rijiju lays foundation of e-Vidhan project for paperless Delhi Assembly

New Delhi: Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Saturday commended the quick introduction of e-Vidhan (Paperless Assembly) system in Delhi Assembly as a major step towards transparency and efficient governance.

Laying the foundation of the e-Vidhan (Paperless Assembly) in the presence of Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, the Union Minister said: “The laying of the foundation stone for the e-Vidhan Project at the Delhi Legislative Assembly is a commendable step towards adopting technology for legislative efficiency and transparency.”

He recalled the days of President’s Rule in Delhi in 2014 when he prayed for election of an efficient and dedicated government.

“Now, I can say Delhi has got an that kind of responsive government. The e-Vidhan system is being implemented within 108 days, with the sanction of Rs 9 crore,” he said.

Calling a legislature the heart of a government and democracy, he said the efficiency of the Assembly is indispensable for an efficient government.

“This event marks a significant milestone in the digitisation of legislative governance,” he said.

“While several states have already implemented the e-Vidhan system successfully, it is encouraging to see Delhi joining this important national initiative. I am pleased to be part of this progressive development. I want to see the Delhi Assembly as a model assembly, and this initiative will certainly help in achieving that goal,” he said.

Speaker Vijender Gupta described the initiative as a milestone aimed at making Assembly functioning more efficient, transparent, and environmentally conscious.

The project, being implemented under the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA), is expected to digitize legislative operations, reduce paper usage, and provide lawmakers with real-time digital access to legislative business.

The Speaker also informed that the tripartite MoU to implement NeVA was signed on March 22 between the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, GNCTD, and the Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat in the presence of Minister Rijiju.

Gupta further said that the Delhi Assembly has received grants of over Rs 9 crore from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs (MoPA), out which more than Rs 1 crore has been granted in first installment.

He also said that the Delhi Assembly is on track to become the first in the country to run entirely on renewable energy, with a 500-kW solar power project being installed.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted achievements of her four-month-old government and reiterated her team’s efforts to start new projects almost everyday.

“We had tried our best to do something new everyday and make the best use of each day of our four-month-old government,” she said.

Hailing e-Vidhan as a green effort aimed at saving trees, she praised Speaker Gupta for initiating reforms and terminating corrupt and negative practices that were prevalent in under the previous government.

Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly Mohan Singh Bisht, Minister of Industries, Food and Supplies and Environment, Forest and Wildlife Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Chief whip Abhay Verma were present as Guests of Honour.