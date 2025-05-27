Kiren Rijiju praises Asaduddin Owaisi for exposing Pakistan in Kuwait

New Delhi: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday showered praise on AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi for exposing and unmasking Pakistan over its brazen attempts to spread false propaganda in the wake of Operation Sindoor.

Owaisi, one of the members of the all-party delegation in Kuwait, took a sharp swipe at the Pakistani establishment, saying, ‘it takes brains to copy things properly’.

Reacting to Owaisi’s tirade against Pakistan, Kiren Rijiju shared his video and wrote in Hindi, “Pakistan ki toh poll hi khol di (You exposed Pakistan to the core).”

Rijiju’s praise for Owaisi comes after the latter called Pakistan’s bluff by fact-checking the photograph unveiled by Pakistan Army chief as the one ‘signifying its victory’ over India.

The picture was of China’s 2019 military drill and has been wrongly presented as the Pakistan Army’s recent action.

Owaisi called Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pak Army chief Asim Munir ‘stupid jokers’, highlighting how the top leadership of Pakistan was ‘hiding’ behind a fake memento as a face-saving measure.

The memento that Owaisi referred to was presented to Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif at a high-profile event, attended by Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari and Deputy PM Ishaq Dar.

“Yesterday Pakistan Army chief gave the photo to Pak PM in the presence of the President and the National Assembly Speaker. These stupid jokers want to compete with India. They had given a 2019 photograph of a Chinese Army drill, claiming it was a victory over India. This is what Pakistan indulges in, they can’t even give a proper photograph,” Owaisi told the gathering.

The AIMIM MP, currently in Kuwait as part of India’s diplomatic outreach on the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, further taunted Pakistan’s top leadership for their copycat moves. He said that the Pakistani PM and his Army chief need no brains to copy.

“We used to hear in childhood that ‘nakal karne ke liye akal chahiye’ (copying also requires brains). In nalayakon ke pass toh akal bhi nahi hai (These worthless people don’t even have brains),” he said.

Interestingly, this is not the first instance of Pakistan resorting to misinformation for gaining an ‘upper hand’ in the propaganda war.

Another incident pertaining to Pakistan Deputy PM Ishaq Dar earned him the blushes as he used a fake picture of an article published in a UK daily to praise the Pakistani Air Force. His bluster, when caught by its own media, made the Pakistani establishment a laughing stock before the world.