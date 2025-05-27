All-party delegation meets top Kuwaiti leaders, highlights India’s anti-terror stance

Kuwait City: The Indian all-party delegation, led by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda, engaged with a cross-section of Kuwaiti civil society, highlighting India-Kuwait’s shared resolve to combat terrorism in a traditional Diwaniya-style interaction.

The event, co-hosted by the Embassy of India with think-tank Reconnaissance Research of Kuwait, brought together leading voices from Kuwaiti civil society, including members of the royal family, former Ministers, senior editors, think-tank experts, opinion leaders and influencers.

“While touching upon the strong India-Kuwait strategic partnership, the discussions focussed on the recent situation in the Indian sub-continent and India’s ‘New Normal’ approach to dealing with such incidents of cross-border terrorism. The participants were unanimous in their view that terrorism is against humanity and needs to be countered in all possible ways”, said the Indian Embassy in Kuwait.

“India’s stand against terrorism is clear and uncompromising, we will confront it wherever it arises. Joined our all-party delegation at a vibrant Diwaniya-style discussion with Kuwaiti civil society, co-hosted by Embassy of India, Kuwait and Reconnaissance Research, exchanging views on India- Kuwait shared commitment to fight terrorism,” Panda posted on X on Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, the delegation interacted with the Indian community in Kuwait. They emphasised India’s ‘New Normal’ against cross-border terrorism, success of ‘Operation Sindoor’, national consensus against terrorism, and support of Indian diaspora in matters of national interest.

“The delegates also visited the Grand Mosque of Kuwait, the largest mosque in Kuwait, built over 4 decades ago. The teakwood doors of the Grand Mosque speak of its Indian connection,” Indian Embassy posted on X.

Later, they paid floral tributes at the Shilaphalakam at the Embassy honouring the brave souls who laid down their lives in service of the nation.

“The delegation on Monday held a productive meeting with Sheikh Abdullah Saad Al-Maousherji, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs of Kuwait. The delegation highlighted the continued perpetration of cross-border terrorism by Pakistan, including the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, with the intention to disturb peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir, an integral part of India,” Embassy of India in Kuwait said in a statement.

“They underscored the precise, targeted, proportionate, and non-escalatory nature of India’s response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The delegation emphasised India’s policy of ‘Zero Tolerance’ and the ‘New Normal’ approach against terrorism that does not differentiate between terrorists and those supporting them in any manner. The Deputy Prime Minister thanked the Indian delegation for sharing their perspective on the recent events and underscored that terrorism has no justification,” the statement added.

The delegation, led by Panda, includes BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP Phangnon Konyak, BJP MP Rekha Sharma, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi, BJP MP Satnam Singh Sandhu, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, and former Indian diplomat Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

They are a part of the Operation Sindoor outreach campaign to highlight India’s continued fight against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism.

The delegation is scheduled to meet other key interlocutors in Kuwait. They will also visit the ongoing India-Kuwait exhibition chronicling 250 years of deep historical connections.