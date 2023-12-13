Klassical Rhythms Holds 12th Annual dance celebration at Alliance Francaise, Dubai

UAE: Klassical Rhythms, one of the noted dance teams under the guidance of internationally renowned Nritya Ratna Vidushi Rohini Ananth successfully concluded their 12th Annual dance celebration at Alliance Francaise, Dubai recently.

The program set a great start with an instrumental fusion concert by Master Srihari Krishna on Guitar and Smt. Radha Vaidyanathan on the Veena.

The budding dancers stole the heart of the audience with various types of Bharatanatyam dances like Deepanjali, Raghavaashtakam, Hari Smarane mado, Muruga Krithi, Shabdam, Shloka, Tulasi Keerthan, Thillana etc. “ Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” a theme dance brilliantly presented by the students was the highlight of the second half of the program.

Chief guests Sudhakar Rao Pejavar and Shilpa Nair expressed their immense happiness to witness the team’s performance and appreciated Rohini Ananth for not only teaching Classical dance but also spreading Indian tradition without losing the sanctity of the ancient boundaries and inducing great ethics in the dancers.

Meantime students, who have scored distinction in Griffin College of London dance exams and Pracheen Kala Kendra dance exams were felicitated with medals by the guests.

Guru Rohini Ananth’s efforts and passion are reflected in the variety of dances from fusion to pure classical by students from age groups ranging from 4 years to 40 years of age were a great blend of 2 generations on stage.

Further leaders from communities and organizations Mohan Narasimhamurthy, Abdul Razak, Raviraj Tantry, Kanak, Shashidhar Nagarajappa and Vishwanath Shetty graced this event and extended their support.

The whole event was systematically and cleverly compered by Srihari Krishna and Mridula Kashyap.

Guru Rohini Ananth expressed her sincere gratitude to all the supporters, well-wishers, parents, volunteers and key contributors for successfully conducting the 12th Annual Day celebrations of Klassical Rhythms.