Social Worker Kaup Leeladhar Shetty Couple Commit Suicide

Udupi: In a Shocking incident a well-known social worker and drama artist Kaup Leeladhar Shetty (68) and his wife Vasundhara Shetty (59) committed suicide on December 12 night.

According to the police, family issues were the main reason cause for the suicide. The couple committed suicide by hanging in their bedroom.

Kaup Leeladhar Shetty was a silent person and known for his social work. He was the founder of Ranga Taranaga Drama Group. Many famous plays were played by his drama group in Udupi and Mangaluru. It is learnt that recently, Kaup Leeladhar Shetty was facing financial problems and his wife was suffering from Cancer.

A case of unnatural death has been registered in the Kaup Police Station.