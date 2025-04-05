KMC Hospital Attavar Announces Free Voice Camp for Individuals with Voice-Related Issues

Mangalore: KMC Hospital Attavar, Mangalore, announced today that its Department of ENT will be hosting a free Voice Camp on Monday, April 7th, 2025, from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM. The initiative aims to provide comprehensive evaluation and expert care to individuals experiencing common voice problems.

The Voice Camp is specifically targeted towards individuals who have noticed changes in their voice, suffer from persistent throat pain, or experience voice fatigue. Individuals in professions requiring consistent vocal exertion, such as teachers, front desk staff, receptionists, singers, regular speakers, and shopkeepers, are particularly encouraged to participate.

Attendees will benefit from the following complimentary services:

Free consultation with an experienced ENT specialist.

A 20% discount on ENT procedures, laboratory tests, and radiology services prescribed during the camp.

A 10% discount on pharmacy bills related to prescribed medications.

This initiative reflects KMC Hospital Attavar’s commitment to providing accessible and quality healthcare to the community. The Voice Camp offers a valuable opportunity for individuals to receive timely diagnosis and treatment for voice-related ailments.

Interested individuals are urged to register in advance to secure their spot. For more information and registration details, please contact 70220 78002. KMC Hospital Attavar encourages those experiencing voice-related issues to take advantage of this opportunity for expert evaluation and potential cost savings.