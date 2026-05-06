KMC Hospital Attavar to Host Free HLA Typing Camp for Thalassemia Patients on World Thalassemia Day

Mangaluru, May 6: KMC Hospital Attavar, along with the Department of Paediatric Oncology at Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, will host a complimentary Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Typing Camp on Friday, May 8, in honor of World Thalassemia Day 2026. This camp aims to help thalassemia patients consider bone marrow transplantation as a treatment option.

The camp will be conducted between 10:00 am and 3:00 pm at Tower II, Lecture Hall 1, KMC Hospital Attavar, Mangaluru. Due to limited capacity, participation will be restricted to those with pre-booked appointments.

HLA typing is an essential diagnostic procedure used to determine compatibility between a patient and prospective bone marrow donors. For many individuals afflicted with thalassemia, a successful bone marrow transplant can provide a lasting and definitive cure. Given the higher likelihood of compatibility among siblings and immediate family members, patients are strongly encouraged to attend the camp accompanied by their siblings and/or parents.

Experts from the Department of Paediatric Oncology, Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, will oversee the camp, offering guidance to families concerning HLA matching, transplant prospects, and subsequent treatment strategies.

Dr. Chakrapani, Medical Superintendent of KMC Hospital Attavar, commented on the undertaking, affirming the hospital’s dedication to ensuring that cutting-edge, life-saving medical care is within reach for children and families grappling with blood disorders.

“Thalassemia imposes considerable emotional and financial strain on affected families. Through this endeavor, we aspire to enable eligible patients to advance closer to a possible cure. Each successful donor match has the potential to transform a child’s life trajectory,” Dr. Chakrapani stated.

World Thalassemia Day is observed annually on May 8th to promote awareness regarding thalassemia, advocate for early diagnosis, and enhance access to treatment and supportive care for patients on a global scale.

Do not miss this opportunity—schedule your appointment for the HLA Typing Camp by calling 9606035387 today and help take a step closer to a potential cure for thalassemia.