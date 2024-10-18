Mangalore Konkans Dubai – Witnessing Missionary Work in Gulbarga Diocese

Mr. James Mendonca, President of Mangalore Konkans Dubai, along with Ronald & Regina Sequeira, Rony & Aboline D’Cunha and Joyce Menezes visited the Gulbarga Diocese recently to witness the committed work of the missionaries and to meet the zealous local community people in Bidar and Gulbarga who aspire to spread the message of love, hope, and peace.

During the visit, they attended the blessing and inaugural of the new Holy Spirit Chapel in Hosalli and participated in a Holy Mass at St. Joseph’s Church in Mudhol-Santpur, both supported by Mangalore Konkans Dubai.

The group was guided by Most Rev. Robert Michael Miranda, the Bishop of Gulbarga Diocese, a great visionary rendering selfless service to this Mission. They toured various mission centers, including Bhalki, Jalasangi, Santhpur, Bidar, Kaudiyal & Hamnabad. It was impressive to see Children in some of the boarding schools being encouraged to speak in English and trained in communication skills and also provided with facilities to prepare for civil service exams.

At Kristhashram in Kaudiyal Mission, they saw the centre that has become the powerhouse of Gulbarga Diocese, drawing various people to gain strength through prayer, inner healing & counseling. The Sathyanubhava Center in Basavakalyan focuses on inter-religious dialogue and unity among different faiths.

They also visited the Arogya Mata Seva Kendra in Bhalki, which has been providing healing and education since 1985. Over 1,500 leprosy patients were treated, cured, and provided rehabilitation and occupation.

ORBIT in Humnabad works on women’s development and rehabilitation for those with mental health challenges, offering support and livestock to help them become independent.

At Mother Teresa Charitable Hospital in Kalaburagi, basic medical care, including cataract surgeries, is provided to marginalized individuals.

All these experiences highlighted the extensive work being done in the Gulbarga Diocese. The missionary work initiated by Late Bishop Basil D’Souza in 1982 was subsequently continued by Bishop Most Rev. Aloysius Paul D’Souza, until June 2005 when Bishop Most Rev. Robert Michael Miranda took over the task and responsibility. The hard work and dedicated efforts of these Bishops and their team of committed priests and the religious to improve the socio-economic conditions of the marginalized people, imparting them with good education irrespective of caste, creed, or religion is truly commendable.

Despite limited resources, the Gulbarga Diocese devoutly continues to uplift the lives of people in these regions. Every Christian is called to be a Missionary. It would be great for retirees with a passion for social service to consider serving in these Missionary centers and those who wish to be partners in this Gulbarga Mission are most welcome to extend their possible support.

About Mangalore Konkans Dubai

Established in 1988 with the basic objective of promoting the Konkani language and culture among the Mangalorean diaspora in the UAE. It also intended to extend financial support to the Mangalorean Community in Dubai and in the undivided Dakshina Kannada district. Without diluting the original objectives, even with the passage of time, the organization pursued/followed its goal solemnly to emerge as a major force to reckon with within the UAE. Over the years, with an array of activities aimed at the general welfare of Mangaloreans, Mangalore Konkans Dubai has played an essential role in keeping the pennant of the Konkani language and Mangalorean culture flying high in the desert land. Credit goes to Mangalore Konkans Dubai for being the first association of Mangaloreans in the UAE in 1988, at a time when the community was scattered without a proper platform to feel the share and the flavour of the Mangalorean culture. Instrumental in organizing the first Konkani Way of the Cross, followed by the first nativity feast for children with showering of flowers at the grotto, the first Konkani choir made its debut at St Mary’s Church, Dubai. It was due to the indefatigable efforts of Mangalore Konkans Dubai that, for the first time, a Konkani-speaking priest was deputed to Dubai, and with that, permanent Konkani Mass was also started.

Report by: Aboline D’Cunha