KMC Hospital Mangalore, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Circle Saves German National with Advanced Cardiac Care and Pacemaker Implant

Mangalore: In a remarkable display of expertise and advanced cardiac care, KMC Hospital Mangalore, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Circle successfully treated Rev. Father Wolfgang Leonhard, a 65-year-old German national, who was rushed to the hospital after experiencing a sudden loss of consciousness and blackout while delivering a sermon. Father Leonhard was received at the hospital with a heart rate of 38-40 beats per minute, perilously low, and a diagnosis of complete heart block. The patient was diagnosed with Hypertrophic Obstructive Cardiomyopathy (HOCM), a genetic heart condition that led to severe electrical disturbances in his heart.

Dr Narasimha Pai, head of the Cardiology Department at KMC Hospital Mangalore, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Circle said with confidence that the hospital was adequately geared to take on such high-risk cardiac emergencies. “Our team at KMC Hospital is equipped to handle any type of cardiac emergency, no matter how complex, and we are proud to offer the latest advancements in cardiac care. Rev. Father Leonhard’s case was a challenging one, but thanks to the combined expertise of our skilled cardiologists and advanced medical technology, we were able to provide life-saving treatment.”

Father Leonhard’s condition required the implantation of a permanent pacemaker with an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) to stabilize the heart rhythm and prevent any future complications. Dr. Maneesh Rai, Cardiac Electrophysiologist at KMC Hospital Mangalore, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Circle, explained the intricacies of the procedure: “This patient had Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy, a genetic disorder that causes the cardiac muscles to thicken and sometimes affect the heart’s electrical system. In Father Leonhard’s case, the condition led to a complete heart block, causing his heart rate to slow down dangerously. We implanted a dual-chamber defibrillator, a small device placed under the skin near the left collarbone, which helps regulate the heart’s rhythm and delivers a shock if the heart rate becomes dangerously fast.”

The dual-chamber defibrillator is patient-specific; that is, it is tailored to suit each patient’s needs. In the event of electrical interference, it will enable the heart to continue pumping. According to Dr. Rai, “Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy can lead to either very slow or very fast heart rates, both of which can be life-threatening. The ICD implant will enable Father Leonhard to live longer and healthier.”

Saghir Siddiqui, Chief Operating Officer at KMC Hospital Mangalore, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Circle added “The Department of Cardiology at KMC Hospital Mangalore has a highly skilled team of heart specialists and state-of-the-art facilities to manage rhythm disturbances, including the implantation of advanced cardiac devices right here in the city. We are equipped to provide world-class care for both local and international patients.”

Father Leonhard is now fully recovered and more likely to continue with his duties with much confidence since he is currently being constantly monitored and regulated concerning his heart through the pacemaker.