KMC Hospital, Mangalore Successfully Manages Rare Case of Extensive Intestinal Gangrene in Young Patient

Mangalore: KMC Hospital, Dr. B R Ambedkar Circle, Mangalore, successfully treated a 24-year-old patient who was diagnosed with a rare intestinal malrotation, a condition that led to massive gangrene of the intestines. The patient, who had initially undergone surgery for suspected appendicitis at a nearby hospital, developed complications and was referred to a higher centre. Despite further surgical interventions, his condition deteriorated, and he was eventually brought to KMC Hospital for advanced care, where he was treated by Dr. Vidya S Bhat, Consultant Surgical Gastroenterologist, Dr Avinash Krishna, Laparoscopic and General Surgeon, and the team.

On arrival, he was in critical condition on ventilator support, and further evaluation revealed that most of his small intestine and part of the large intestine had turned gangrenous due to twisting of the bowel. The team performed an emergency surgery to remove the non-viable intestine and later stabilized him with intensive supportive care before reconnecting the remaining healthy segments.

Dr. Vidya S Bhat, Consultant Surgical Gastroenterologist, KMC Hospital, Mangalore, said, “Malrotation leading to intestinal gangrene is extremely rare and often presents as an emergency. In this case, the challenge was not just removing the diseased bowel but ensuring the young patient could recover and adapt after losing such a large portion of intestine. Early recognition and expert management are vital, and this case underlines why no episode of severe abdominal pain should ever be overlooked.”

Dr Avinash Krishna, Consultant Laparoscopic and General Surgeon, KMC Hospital, Ambedkar Circle, stated, “Though intestinal malrotation is very uncommon, its progression to obstruction and gangrene can be catastrophic. Early recognition is the key. Cases like this highlight the importance of urgent recognition and early surgical intervention with an expert team. Timely surgery can save lives, but delays can lead to irreversible bowel loss or even death. Since this young patient had significant bowel loss, he required long-term parenteral nutrition and future growth monitoring.”

Mr. Saghir Siddiqui, Regional Chief Operating Officer, KMC Hospital Mangalore, added, “This successful management underscores the advanced capabilities and expertise of our team in handling rare and life-threatening surgical emergencies. Our focus remains on providing comprehensive care that combines surgical excellence with multidisciplinary support.”

Malrotation, a congenital condition in which the intestine twists abnormally, is a rare but serious problem that can present in young adults with severe abdominal pain. Timely intervention with the right expertise, as demonstrated in this case, can make the difference between life-threatening complications and recovery.

