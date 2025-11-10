KMC Hospital Mangalore to Host Public Awareness Program on World Diabetes Day

Mangalore: On the occasion of World Diabetes Day, KMC Hospital Mangalore, will host a Public Awareness Program on Saturday, November 15, 2025, from 3:30 PM onwards at the Ground Floor, Tower 2, KMC Hospital, Dr B R Ambedkar Circle. Diabetes isn’t just an old-person’s disease anymore; we’re seeing many kids and teens get it too. High blood sugar damages your blood vessels everywhere. This greatly raises your risk for heart attacks and strokes, and can also lead to kidney failure, blindness, neuropathy, and severe foot problems.

This public awareness session is open to the public and aims to educate individuals about the causes, risk factors, and preventive aspects of diabetes. It is anticipated that it would be relevant for senior citizens, and also for those with a sedentary lifestyle, and individuals with a family history of diabetes.

The program will bring together multispecialty medical experts who will share insights on topics such as the role of modern lifestyle, stress, and obesity in diabetes; the effects of junk foods and sugary drinks on blood sugar levels; and the relationship between high blood pressure, pre-diabetes, and urinary infections in diabetic individuals. We urge the public to not miss this opportunity and to register themselves by sending their name to 9008167071. Registration is free but mandatory.

Through this initiative, KMC Hospital seeks to encourage people to adopt proactive measures towards their health and to understand the importance of early detection and management of diabetes. The event will also feature a display of diabetes-friendly food items along with recipes, showcasing healthy dietary choices that can help manage the condition effectively.

Speaking about the program, Mr. Saghir Siddiqui, Regional Chief Operating Officer, KMC Hospital Mangaluru, said, “Diabetes is one of today’s major health challenges, yet it can be effectively managed with the right awareness and lifestyle choices. At KMC Hospital, we aim to empower our community with knowledge and practical guidance to lead healthier, more balanced lives. This program reflects our commitment to promoting prevention and overall well-being.”

Through this initiative, KMC Hospital reiterates its commitment to community health and its vision of keeping lives on by promoting preventive healthcare, encouraging early awareness, and inspiring healthier lifestyle choices for long-term well-being.