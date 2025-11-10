Perdoor: 15-Year-Old Boy Drowns while Swimming in a Stream

Udupi: A somber atmosphere has enveloped the region near Alangaru in Perduru following the accidental drowning of a 15-year-old boy in the Madisalu stream. The deceased has been identified as Shrishanth Shetty, a resident of Alangaru, Perduru.

The unfortunate incident transpired on Sunday afternoon when Shrishanth, accompanied by his neighbor Naveen, ventured to the Madisalu stream for a swim. Preliminary reports suggest that Shrishanth encountered difficulties while in the water and subsequently drowned. In a perplexing turn of events, Naveen allegedly failed to notify authorities or Shrishanth’s family about the incident.

The search for Shrishanth commenced when his family grew concerned about his whereabouts. Their search culminated in the discovery of his body in the Madisalu stream on Monday evening, at approximately 5:00 PM.

Shrishanth Shetty was a Class 10 student at Karnataka Public School, Hiriadka. His untimely demise has cast a pall of grief over the school and the wider community.

Law enforcement officials have initiated a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the drowning. A case has been officially registered at the Hiriadka Police Station, and authorities are working to ascertain the details of the incident, including Naveen’s role and the reasons behind the delay in reporting the tragedy. The investigation aims to provide clarity and closure for the grieving family and community.