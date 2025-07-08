KMC Hospital Mangaluru Performs Rare Heart Surgery for Complex Congenital Defect

Mangalore: KMC Hospital, Dr. B R Ambedkar Circle, Mangaluru recently performed a rare and complex heart surgery on a 35–40-year-old male Rohit (name changed) diagnosed with an unruptured Sinus of Valsalva aneurysm and severe Aortic Regurgitation—a congenital cardiac condition seen in less than 1% of the population. A multidisciplinary team led by Dr. Harish Raghavan Consultant – Cardiothoracic Vascular Surgery, Dr. Madhav Kamath, Consultant – Cardiothoracic Vascular Surgery, and Dr. Iresh Shetty, Consultant – Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeon, along with Dr. Panchakshari Gowda – Cardiac Anaesthetist, Dr. M N Bhat, Consultant – Interventional Cardiologist, and the team of KMC Hospital, Mangalore successfully performed the surgery involving patch closure of the aneurysm and replacement of the aortic valve with a mechanical prosthesis.

The patient had been experiencing increasing fatigue, shortness of breath during routine activities, and swelling in both legs over the past few months. These symptoms prompted a thorough evaluation, which revealed the presence of a Sinus of Valsalva aneurysm—a rare condition where part of the aortic wall balloons outward due to a congenital defect, potentially compressing nearby heart structures and impairing valve function.

Dr. Harish Raghavan stated, “This was a rare case of an unruptured Sinus of Valsalva aneurysm with severe aortic regurgitation. Intraoperatively, the aneurysmal neck was well-defined, allowing us to perform a precise patch closure and mechanical valve replacement in a controlled setting. The patient tolerated the procedure well and had an uneventful recovery. Early diagnosis played a crucial role in the successful outcome.”

In this case, the aneurysm was accompanied by severe aortic valve leakage, which, if left untreated, could have led to rupture and emergency cardiac complications with poor outcomes. Fortunately, the early identification of symptoms allowed the medical team to intervene in time with a planned surgical approach.

Mr. Saghir Siddiqui, Regional Chief Operating Officer, KMC Hospital, Dr. B R Ambedkar Circle, Mangaluru, said, “This case is a testament to the exceptional capabilities of our cardiac team and the strength of our multidisciplinary approach. Early diagnosis, timely surgical intervention, and coordinated post-operative care have helped deliver the best possible outcome for the patient. At KMC Hospital, we remain committed to providing advanced, life-saving treatment options to patients across the region.”

Following surgery, the patient showed significant improvement and was discharged within a week. He is currently recovering well with restored cardiac function and relief from earlier symptoms. With continued focus on early diagnosis, surgical excellence, and integrated care, KMC Hospital Mangaluru remains dedicated to delivering advanced cardiac treatments that improve patient outcomes and save live.



