KMC Hospital Mangaluru to conduct Public Awareness Program on Liver and Digestive Health & Wellbeing

Mangaluru: KMC Hospital, Mangaluru, is hosting a Public Awareness Program on Saturday, 13th September 2025, at the Lobby, Ground Floor, Tower 2, KMC Hospital, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Circle, Mangaluru to commemorate 25 years of excellence in Gastroenterology services. The event aims to educate the community on key aspects of digestive health and lifestyle choices that directly affect the gut, liver, and overall wellbeing. The program is especially relevant for parents, homemakers, individuals who consume alcohol and their families, those at risk of obesity or diabetes, and senior citizens.We urge the public to not miss this opportunity and to register themselves by sending their name to 9008167071. Registration is free but mandatory.

The awareness session will cover important topics such as the impact of modern synthetic and processed foods on the gut and liver, the risks and benefits of self-prescribed or over-the-counter painkillers, and the growing epidemic of fatty liver and obesity in children and adolescents. This will be followed by an interactive Q&A with senior doctors and experts, giving participants the opportunity to clarify their concerns and receive practical health tips. In addition, there will be a display of gut-friendly, nutritious homemade snacks with simple recipes for the public to adopt in their daily routines.

Dr. B. V. Tantry, Head of the Department of Gastroenterology, KMC Hospital, Mangaluru, said, “Over the years, we have witnessed a steady rise in digestive disorders linked to lifestyle changes, dietary habits, and increasing obesity in both adults and children. While our department has grown with advanced technology and clinical expertise, we strongly believe prevention and awareness are just as important as treatment. Through this program, we aim to educate the community on how everyday habits impact digestive health and encourage proactive steps toward healthier living.”

Adding to this, Mr. Saghir Siddiqui, Regional Chief Operating Officer, KMC Hospital, Mangaluru, noted, “Over the past 25 years, our department has not only advanced in clinical care and technology but also remained deeply committed to creating awareness about preventive health. This public program is a way of reaching out to the community, highlighting how lifestyle and food habits influence digestive health across all age groups.”

KMC Hospital has established itself as a regional leader in digestive health care. The hospital invites the public to attend and benefit from this program as part of its continuing mission to promote holistic digestive health and wellbeing.