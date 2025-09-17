KMC Hospital Mangaluru to Host World Heart Day Walkathon 2025

Mangalore, September 17, 2025: In observance of World Heart Day, KMC Hospital Mangaluru is proud to announce community-focused event aimed at promoting heart health and raising awareness about cardiovascular diseases. The hospital, will host “World Heart Day Walkathon 2025″ to encourage active and healthy lifestyles among the public.

Dr Unnikrishnan B, Dean Kasturba Medical College Mangalore stated, “At KMC our mission extends beyond patient care within our walls. We are dedicated to creating awareness about critical lifestyle diseases. By hosting events like the walkathon, we hope to engage the community directly and provide them with the knowledge and motivation to lead healthier lives. This is part of our ongoing commitment to making advanced healthcare accessible and fostering a healthier community in Mangalore. Our comprehensive cardiac care team consists of full time 5 cardiologists, 3 cardiac surgeons, electrophysiologist, 2 cath labs, well trained technicians and highly skilled support staff.”

Dr. Narasimha Pai, Head of Cardiology at KMC Hospital, Mangalore, commenting on the theme this year stated “The World Heart Day 2025 theme is “Don’t Miss a Beat”. This theme serves as a reminder to prioritize cardiovascular health by staying vigilant, getting regular check-ups, adopting a heart-healthy lifestyle, and taking action to prevent heart-related diseases. The increasing incidence of heart-related issues, particularly among the youth, is a serious concern. Lifestyle factors such as stress, lack of exercise, and unhealthy eating habits are major contributors.”

He announced, “KMC Hospital World Heart Day Walkathon 2025 will take place on Sunday, September 21, 2025, at 6:30 AM. Mithun H.N. (IPS) Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Law and Order Mangaluru will flag off the Walkathon. The walkathon will begin at KMC Hospital, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Circle, and proceed through Balmatta Road- Taj Mahal -Milagres Church-IMA Hall – Attavar- SL Mathias Road and conclude at Marena Sports Complex, Kaprigudda, Mangaluru.”

Dr M N Bhat, Consultant Cardiologist said, “We are seeing increased health awareness among the people of Mangaluru, with many adopting healthier lifestyles through regular check-ups, exercise, and conscious eating. However, staying healthy requires continuous effort. KMC Hospital has pioneered the ‘Walk for Your Heart’ initiative for the past 20 years. This year, we urge people to bring along their family and friends to encourage heart-healthy living together.”

Dr Harish Raghavan, Cardiac Surgeon stated, “These events are designed to be both fun and informative, motivating people to adopt simple, positive changes. Our goal is to make heart health a priority for everyone, encouraging them to be proactive in their well-being. Master Yashas, National Gold medallist in 1000 meters medley relay will be the torchbearer for this walkathon. The winners of various competitions will be awarded at the valedictory program on 21st September 2025 at Marena Sports Complex.”

Dr. Iresh Shetty, Cardiothoracic Surgery stated, “Participants are encouraged to wear red. Various competition will be conducted through the event and the participants are can win exciting prizes in categories like Best Corporate/Group/Institution Participation, Most Enthusiastic Participant(s), Best Slogan shouting, and Best Placard. The walkathon will be followed by breakfast, with transportation provided from the endpoint back to the start. Last year we saw over 1000, people participate in the walkathon conducted by KMC Hospital, and we aim to exceed the number this year. To register for the event, WhatsApp your details to +91 90081 67071. Registration is free but Mandatory.”