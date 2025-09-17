Mangaluru International Airport Bags 6 Gold Awards at QCFI Meet

Mangaluru: Mangaluru International Airport has bagged a rich haul of six gold awards at the 34th Chapter Convention of the Quality Circle Forum of India (QCFI) on ‘Quality Concepts – CCQC 2025’.

All six teams representing the airport won gold awards at the convention hosted by the Bengaluru Chapter of QCFI on 14 September 2025. More than 250 companies participated in the convention. Each project was based on Kaizen principles, which focus on continuous improvement and efficiency in business operations.

The gold winning projects from Mangaluru International Airport Limited (MgIAL) are:

Team Vidyuth: centralised UPS power supply distribution from standalone UPS systems

Team StructureSafe: structural integrity improvement projects of airport infrastructure

Team Force de Friction: Kaizen towards aviation safety (runway friction testing procedures).

Team Prithvi Rakshak: need for zero waste to landfill-sustainable waste management through in-house composting

Team Mirai: traffic control and monitoring system at critical junctions of the airport access road to improve passenger safety.

Team Urjaa: addressed higher power consumption in heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems at the airport.

The haul at the QCFI awards reiterates the airport’s strong commitment to operational excellence with teams focusing on a variety of aspects. MgIAL had bagged five gold awards in the 33rd Chapter Convention in 2024 and three gold awards in the 32nd Chapter Convention in 2023. These conventions were also held in Bengaluru.