Kolkata Police arrest one from Haryana for online fraud

Kolkata: A man has been arrested from Haryana on charges of online fraud, Kolkata Police said on Thursday.

According to police sources, fraud was committed using an APK file called ‘M Paribahan’. The accused was traced based on the server and multiple IP addresses of this file.

According to police sources, the name of the arrested person is Deepak Kumar. He is originally a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana.

A complaint was filed with the Cyber ​​Crime Police Station of Kolkata Police on September 12 last year.

Deepak was arrested on Wednesday after investigating a fraud of over Rs 5 lakh.

Last year, the accused messaged a person informing him that an e-Challan had been issued in the name of his vehicle.

A link was sent to him to find out more about it. On clicking on that link, Rs 60,000 was withdrawn from the complainant’s account.

After that, the police searched based on the IP address of that app. The name of 29-year-old Deepak came up from that source. After that, a notice was sent to him. His mobile and SIM were confiscated.

Deepak could not give a proper reply to the first and fourth notices. He asked for time in reply to the second and third notices. After that, he reportedly gave contradictory answers when questioned by the police. After that, the police arrested Deepak.

A large number of cyber fraud complaints are being registered everyday in Kolkata.

In a bid to address such complaints, Kolkata Police recently launched seven new sections to probe the rising number of cyber fraud cases in the city.

Kolkata Police have already launched a new helpline number to address complaints regarding cyber fraud and take increases its surveillance in and around the city to find out places from where such crimes were committed by using various methods.