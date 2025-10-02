Kolkata Police, KMC make special arrangements for smooth idol immersion in view of inclement weather

Kolkata: In view of the inclement weather coinciding with idol immersion in the river Hooghly on Dashami day on Thursday, the Kolkata Police and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) have taken several steps to ensure no untoward incident occurs during the process.

As it has started raining in Kolkata, special measures are in place to deal with the situation.

There are 28 ghats on the Hooghly where idol immersion will take place. Out of these, 18 are important ones where a large number of idols are immersed. Besides ghats, there are several ponds where idol immersion also takes place.

Policemen will be stationed at all 28 ghats, as well as over 200 points from where the idol immersion procession is taken out.

The River Traffic Police will also man the ghats. About 62 teams of Disaster Response Force will be stationed at 28 ghats and ponds to avoid any chaos or incidents. Police boats with divers will be ready at 25 ghats on the river.

In addition, 5 specially trained divers of the Disaster Response Force will patrol the ghats in speed boats with scuba diving sets. About 6 divers will be on duty at the police boat at Baje Kadomtala ghat. This police arrangement will be in place from October 2 to October 5.

There will be an executive engineer posted at each ghat to supervise the immersion work. An ambulance will also be kept ready on the ghat premises.

Adequate lighting has been arranged at the ghat for immersion after sunset.

Meanwhile, aerial surveillance will be carried out using drones. Additional CCTV cameras have been installed. A rescue team is being prepared at the Water Police office.

In addition, Disaster Management Group special forces are deployed at Bagbazar Ghat, Baje Kadomtala Ghat, Gwalior Ghat, and Nimtala Ghat. Watch towers will be set up at seven ghats for surveillance. A police team under an inspector will be deployed at each ghat, which will be monitored by the Assistant Commissioner and Deputy Commissioners. Along with the immersion, the police will also cooperate with the municipality in cleaning the ghat.

Alerts are being shared on the mobile phones of the Puja Committee members, informing them about the high tide timing in the Hooghly River to ensure a smooth immersion process.

The police are also keeping a close watch on the Puja committee to ensure that no DJ is used during immersion processions. If anyone uses a DJ or any such complaint is received, the police will immediately take legal action against that Puja committee.

Meanwhile, the civic authorities have made several arrangements to keep the ghats clean. Arrangements have been made to keep flowers, betel leaves and other offerings near the ghats before the immersion. Dustbins have been installed for this purpose. The KMC’s sanitation workers are deployed at the ghat from Thursday itself.

About 3,500 pujas are held in Kolkata, including in houses and community pujas.