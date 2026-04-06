Kolkata Police seize Rs 38 lakh cash, detain one ahead of Bengal polls

Kolkata: Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, Kolkata Police and Static Surveillance Team (SST) on Sunday seized a huge amount of unaccounted cash during a naka checking operation under the Netaji Nagar Police Station area.

According to the police, the seizure was made at Plywood More on NSC Bose Road in the Tollygunge Assembly constituency in south Kolkata. A vehicle coming from the Alipore side was intercepted on suspicion. After searching the car, police officials recovered Rs 37,97,000 in cash.

The police said that one person, identified as Ashutosh Agarwal (36), was detained. He is being questioned. However, he reportedly failed to provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the source of the cash or the purpose of carrying such a large amount of money, especially ahead of elections.

Police suspect the cash was being transported illegally. There is a probability that it would have been used for election-related purposes. The police, however, are trying to ascertain the exact destination and intent of using such a large amount of money. The matter is still under investigation.

Following due legal procedure, the seized cash was handed over to the Income Tax Department.

According to the police, the owner of the money will be summoned and asked to furnish valid and supporting documents. If proper proof is provided, the amount may be returned; otherwise, it will be deposited with the government.

It may be noted that the Election Commission, along with West Bengal Police have set up naka checking points across the state to seize unaccounted cash which could be used for the purpose of elections.

Polling will be held in 294 Assembly constituencies of West Bengal in two phases on April 23 and 29. The result will be announced on May 4.

The Election Commission has taken up several measures to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections in this state. A certain number of observers have been appointed in all Assembly constituencies.