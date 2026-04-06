Kharge’s Gujarat remark at Kerala rally sparks row; CM Bhupendra Patel hits back

New Delhi: A political row broke out on Sunday after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, during a rally in Kerala, made remarks seen as targeting people of Gujarat, prompting a sharp response from Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Reacting to Kharge’s statement, Chief Minister Patel took to X and termed the remarks “extremely objectionable and unfortunate”.

In a post on X in Hindi, CM Patel said the comment was not only an insult to “six crore people of Gujarat” but also hurt the dignity of the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He said Gujarat has always played a leading role in nation-building, development and unity, and will continue to do so.

He further said that such statements reflect the “narrow mindset” of the Congress and show how uncomfortable the party is with the widespread public support for the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chief Minister Patel added that the people of Gujarat are aware and know how to respond to such remarks, and expressed confidence that voters in Kerala would also reject the Congress and support the BJP’s development-oriented politics.

Congress chief Kharge, while addressing a political rally in Kerala, reportedly said that leaders like Prime Minister Modi and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan could “fool” people in states like Gujarat, but not the people of Kerala, whom he described as “very clever and educated”.

Kharge also predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not win a single Assembly seat, saying the people of Kerala are aware and educated enough to understand the BJP’s “communal and divisive designs”.

The Congress president alleged a hidden pact between the ruling Left Democratic Front and the BJP and said that they are two sides of the same coin.

He said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is following the path of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The remarks triggered criticism from the BJP. Party spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also criticised the Congress on X, alleging that the party follows a “divide and rule” approach and seeks to pit one section of Indians against another.

The controversy comes amid heightened political activity, with parties intensifying their campaigns ahead of upcoming elections in several states.