Konaje Police Issue Lookout Notice for Missing Student

Mangaluru: The Konaje Police Station has issued a lookout notice for Mohammed Shamil, a 21-year-old student who has been missing since April 17, 2018. Shamil was last seen at approximately 11:34 AM in the parking lot of P. A College, located in Nadupadav, Kairangala Village, Ullal Taluk, Dakshina Kannada District. He has not been seen or heard from since.

According to the police report (Mo.No: 83/2018), filed by the complainant, Mohammed Shamil’s friend, Salim K.M., Shamil, a former student of P. A College, disappeared from the college parking area and did not return to the college premises or his residence. Concerns are growing for his safety and well-being as his whereabouts remain unknown. The initial report was filed on April 18, 2018.

Shamil is described as being 168 centimeters tall with a normal build and unknown skin color. Details regarding the clothing he was wearing at the time of his disappearance and the languages he speaks are currently unavailable.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mohammed Shamil to contact the Mangalore City Control Room of the Police Commissioner’s Office at 0824-2220800 or the Konaje Police Station at 0824-2220536, 9019873901, and 9535247535.

The Konaje Police Station is actively investigating the case as a missing person incident and encourages the public to assist in locating Mohammed Shamil. The cooperation of the community is vital to ensuring his safe return.