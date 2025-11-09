Vice President CP Radhakrishnan lauds NEP 2020 for flexibility

Mysuru: Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan on Sunday lauded the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) for its emphasis on interdisciplinary learning and flexibility, which empower hardworking students to adapt and excel.

Speaking at the 16th Convocation Ceremony of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER) in Mysuru, the Vice President urged the young graduates to inspire future generations and contribute humbly yet decisively to nation-building, in alignment with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Radhakrishnan underscored the importance of consistency as the key to success, urging each graduate to recognise their unique talents and set personal goals aligned with their own rhythm of achievement.

Evoking the immortal words of Swami Vivekananda, he motivated the graduates to “Arise, Awake, and Stop Not Till the Goal is Reached,” emphasising perseverance and resilience in the face of challenges.

He also highlighted Karnataka’s rich cultural heritage and Kannada’s recognition as a Classical Language.

The Vice-President also stressed the judicious use of social media, reminding young graduates to maintain self-discipline and balance their online presence with real-world responsibilities.

He called upon them to show respect and attention to their parents and to adopt positive qualities from others rather than dwell on negatives.

In his concluding remarks, the Vice President invoked the ancient wisdom that “Knowledge is the real wealth,” encouraging graduates to carry forth the light of wisdom, inspire future generations, and contribute humbly yet decisively to nation-building, in alignment with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

A total of 2,925 students were awarded Degrees, Diplomas, and Fellowships during the Convocation Ceremony. Sixteen Gold Medallists from different academic disciplines were also felicitated by the Vice President.

The ceremony was attended by eminent dignitaries, including Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot; Chancellor of JSS AHER Jagadguru Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Mahaswamiji; Former Supreme Court Justice Sri Shivaraj V. Patil and other distinguished guests.



