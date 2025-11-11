Konkan Railway Nets Rs 12.81 Crore in Fines from Ticketless Passengers Over Six-Month Period

Udupi: The Konkan Railway has reported a significant collection of Rs 12.81 crore in fines levied against passengers traveling without valid tickets or proper authorization during a concentrated enforcement initiative spanning from April to September 2025.

As per an official statement released by the railway authority, a total of 5,493 special ticket inspection campaigns were executed across the Konkan Railway network during the aforementioned six-month timeframe. These operations identified 182,781 individuals in violation of ticketing regulations. The cumulative amount recovered from these passengers, encompassing both fines and applicable ticket fares, reached Rs 12.81 crore.

The press release further indicated that the enforcement efforts were sustained throughout October 2025, with an additional 920 special checks conducted. These subsequent inspections led to the apprehension of 42,645 unauthorized travelers, yielding an additional Rs 2.40 crore in fines and fare collections.

Konkan Railway officials are strongly encouraging all prospective passengers to procure valid tickets prior to commencing their journeys, thereby mitigating potential disruptions and financial penalties. “Passengers utilizing Konkan Railway services are implored to verify the possession of authorized tickets. Adherence to this protocol will serve to avert complications and delays during transit,” the official statement asserted.

Public Relations Officer Sunil B. Narkar has affirmed the railway’s commitment to escalating the frequency and intensity of ticket inspection drives across all Konkan Railway routes in the forthcoming months. This measure is intended to ensure rigorous adherence to established travel regulations and to deter fare evasion.