Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Urges Officers to Cultivate Dedication and Interest in Duty

Udupi: Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudhir Kumar Reddy emphasized the importance of dedication and genuine interest in duty for police personnel, stating that such commitment is paramount to successfully solving cases. Commissioner Reddy made these remarks while inaugurating the 7th Mangaluru West Zone Police Duty Meet, held at the Dr. T.M.A. Pai Auditorium in Manipal. The event was a joint effort by the Karnataka State Police and the KMC Clinical and Innovative Forensic Centre, Manipal.

In his address, Commissioner Reddy asserted that specialized training is secondary to a keen interest and focused approach when investigating a case. He highlighted the significance of attitude and diligence over technical knowledge when examining crime scenes, noting that a focused mindset enables officers to identify clues that might otherwise go unnoticed. “Our sole aim should be to crack the case,” he stated, underscoring the importance of a clear objective in police work.

Commissioner Reddy expressed confidence in the potential of Karnataka police officers to surpass their counterparts from other states in terms of achievement, urging them to maintain unwavering determination and persistence. He acknowledged the distinction between excelling in competitive scenarios and solving real-world cases under pressure, pointing out the numerous constraints officers face in their daily duties compared to the independence experienced during competitions.

He lauded the capabilities of the Mangaluru West Zone police, affirming that officers with experience in the zone are equipped to perform effectively anywhere in the country. Commissioner Reddy encouraged officers to leverage every opportunity for growth, emphasizing that daily work should serve as continuous training. He urged them to embrace challenges and showcase their skills, highlighting the role of individual excellence in building a stronger and more effective police force.

Dr. Anil Bhat, Dean of KMC Manipal, delivered the keynote address, emphasizing the increasing role of technology and scientific investigation in modern policing. He noted that rapid advancements in science and technology necessitate continuous learning and adaptation for police officers, particularly in the crucial areas of evidence collection and preservation.

The event was presided over by Udupi Additional Superintendent of Police Sudhakar S. Naik. Sujaatha K.M., Deputy Director of the Mangaluru Regional Forensic Science Laboratory, was also in attendance.

DySP Prabhu D.T. of the Udupi sub-division welcomed the attendees, while Inspector Somasekhar of the Mangaluru Fingerprint Bureau presented the preamble. Inspector Santosh from the Dakshina Kannada Fingerprint Bureau proposed the vote of thanks, and Head Constable Shivananda served as the event’s compere.