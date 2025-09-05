Konkani Catholic Lawyers Guild Inaugurates New Leadership, Reaffirming Commitment to Justice and Integrity

Mangaluru: The Konkani Catholic Lawyers Guild marked a significant milestone today with the installation ceremony of its new Executive Committee and Council members. The event, held at St Antony’s Ashram, was a blend of spiritual reflection and formal proceedings, underscoring the Guild’s dedication to upholding justice and integrity within the legal profession and the broader community.

The day commenced with a Red Mass at St Antony’s Ashram Chapel in Jeppu. Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore, presided over the Eucharistic celebration, concelebrated by nine priests. In his homily, the Bishop invoked the blessings of the Holy Spirit upon the gathered lawyers, beseeching them to be granted wisdom akin to that of Solomon. He passionately urged the advocates to champion truth, articulating that “where there is truth there is love; where there is love there is truth.” This spiritual invocation served as a foundational principle for the day, emphasizing integrity and service as core tenets of the Guild’s mission.

Following the Mass, the installation ceremony took place at Sambhram Hall, St Antony’s Ashram. Bishop Saldanha administered the oath of office to the newly elected Executive Committee and Council members for the term spanning 2025 to 2027. The newly appointed leadership includes:

President: Mr. Sushanth C.A. Saldanha

Vice Presidents: Mr. Aloysius S. Lobo and Mr. Richard Costa M.

Treasurer: Mr. Rakesh Mascarenhas

Secretary: Mrs. Lolina D’Souza

Joint Secretary: Mrs. Zita Priya Moras

Cultural Secretary: Mrs. Reshma Priya D’Souza

Liturgical Secretary: Sr Lynet Priya D’Souza

These individuals, along with other council members, formally assumed their responsibilities, pledging their commitment to serving the Guild and the wider community with dedication and ethical conduct.

The ceremony also included the honoring of the Guild’s patron saint, St Thomas More, revered as an exemplar of unwavering professional integrity. In addition, several distinguished individuals were recognized for their exceptional achievements:

Ms. Remona Evette Pereira, celebrated for her inclusion in the Golden Book of Records for her mastery of Bharatanatyam.

Mr. Richard Costa M., acknowledged for his leadership as President of the Dakshina Kannada and Bantwal Bar Associations.

Mr. M.P. Noronha, recognized for his service as Principal Government Pleader.

Past President Mr. Santhosh Peter D’Souza received special recognition for his dedicated service to the Guild. Mr. Sushanth C.A. Saldanha, the incoming President, was encouraged to lead with vision, steadfastness, and an unwavering commitment to integrity.

The event drew a substantial gathering of approximately 150 attendees, comprising heads of various institutions, leaders of affiliated associations, and representatives from the local community. Distinguished guests included Fr. J.B. Crasta, Spiritual Animator of the Guild; Fr. Melwin Pinto SJ, Rector of St Aloysius College; Mr. Elias Fernandes; Mr. Naveen D’Souza; Mr. Anil Lobo; and numerous other dignitaries, whose presence lent considerable support and prestige to the occasion.

The newly installed President, Mr. Sushanth C.A. Saldanha, delivered the welcome address, setting the tone for the proceedings. Mrs. Lolina D’Souza, the Secretary, delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all those who contributed to the success of the event.

The installation ceremony concluded on a resounding note of unity and purpose, celebrating the noble vocation of lawyers to uphold truth, love, and justice. The Konkani Catholic Lawyers Guild reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to serving society with dignity, fairness, and the highest ethical standards.



