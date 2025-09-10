Konkani Catholics of Brampton (KCOB) Celebrate Monthi Fest: A Joyful Blend of Faith, Culture & Fellowship

BRAMPTON, ON: On Saturday, September 6, 2025, the Konkani Catholics of Brampton (KCOB) convened at Queen of Peace Church in Norval to commemorate the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary during the annual Monthi Fest. The event was a vibrant tapestry of religious observance, cultural expression, and communal fellowship, reflecting the rich heritage of the Mangalorean Konkani community.

The festivities commenced with a solemn Feast Mass in Konkani, officiated by Fr. Henry Alva, Fr. Ranjan D’Sa, Fr. Andrew Lewis, Fr. Rajesh D’Souza, and Deacon Ferdinand D’Souza. Arun Mendes, in his welcome address, set an inviting atmosphere for the evening. The KCOB choir, under the direction of Priya Fernandez and featuring Brian and Joanne D’Souza, Lara and Paul Rebello, Max and Nancy Mendes, Walty and Nancy Lobo, Ingrid Pereira, and Veena D’Costa, enhanced the spiritual experience with their celestial harmonies. Musicians Bosco DeSouza (bass guitar), Johnny D’Souza (guitar), and Richie D’Souza (drums) provided instrumental accompaniment.

Following the Mass, Nancy Lobo delivered a vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to the clergy, choir, lectors, altar servers, volunteers, and the entire congregation for their participation. A procession then led the faithful to the church lawn, where children offered flowers to Mother Mary while singing “Moriek Hogolsiya.” Goodie bags were distributed to the children.

The cultural program began with a procession carrying the statue of Baby Mother Mary, accompanied by the choir’s rendition of “Ophir Bangara.” Oreen Pereira, a member of the KCOB committee, extended a warm welcome and invited the priests, sponsors, and committee members to bless the Novem drink and the fresh harvest. The Novem drink, prepared by Ingrid Pereira, and blessed candles were shared with all attendees.

Alphons D’Souza, known for his work in the film “Ek Aslyar Ek Na,” and Abigail Peres served as the Masters of the Ceremony, guiding the evening with poise and charm.

The cultural segment featured a diverse array of performances, including:

Babita D’Costa’s rendition of “Mogan Asum Bore,” which encouraged audience participation through dance.

Nancy Lobo’s engaging games for children, with prizes awarded to the winners.

A comedic skit by Nancy Mendes and Alphons D’Souza.

A dance performance by sisters Abigail and Allison Peres.

Romeo Barbosa’s performance of “The Way You Look Tonight.”

Adelyn Mathias’s energetic dance mashup.

A Bollywood dance mashup by Glen Saldanha, Fabina D’Souza, and Anushka Saldanha.

A melodious medley by Brian D’Souza, accompanied by Johnny and Bosco DeSouza, and Richie D’Souza.

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Community Champion Award to Ancila Lobo, owner of Ancila’s Indian Cuisine in Mississauga. Nancy Mendes lauded Lobo for her work feeding and supporting the homeless and underprivileged. Max Mendes presented the award, accompanied by a bouquet from Ingrid Pereira.

Aaron Reeve Mendes was recognized as the youngest International Master in Chess in the community. Mavy Pereira introduced him, and Fr. Ranjan D’Sa presented the award.

Nelson D’Costa, Chairman of Canadian Canara Vision Inc. (CCVI), delivered an address on life planning and supporting CCVI’s initiatives. He invited attendees to the All Souls Day prayer service on November 2nd and the charity dinner dance on November 8th.

Fr. Henry Alva led the grace before dinner, which was followed by the cutting of a birthday cake for September celebrants, sponsored by Swati Coutinho. Konkan Delite catered the dinner.

Door prizes, email draws, 50/50 raffles, and spot prizes added to the celebratory atmosphere. DJ Glen provided music, encouraging attendees to dance and celebrate.

Wenster Lobo documented the event through photography.

The KCOB expressed gratitude to its sponsors and donors: Raj Lal of California Awning & Canopy Sales Inc., Nancy & Max Mendes of Max Mendes Group, Jack & Ophelia Barbosa of Green PI Inc. & Barbosa Group of Companies, Priya Fernandez of The Mustard Niche Inc., Vijay Sharma of Avenue Opticals, Arun Mendes of Reliable Lawyers, Louiza & Nelson D’Cruz of South Street Burger, Stan & Rosa Goveas of Rock of Colors, Ravi Fernandes of Trinity Auto, Dr. Pethaperumal Kannan of Kannan Dental Centre, Flavian Pinto of Sun Life Financial, Rajesh Shivji of Shiva Group, Dinesh Manimaran, Arul Velappan, Aravind Ramesh of Fish to Fish, Hemant JR of Century Travel, Rony & Dorothy Rego of RK Import, Tony & Anita Dewan, Nelson D’Costa & Family, Albert Soosay & Family, Mavy & Ingrid Pereira, Walty & Nancy Lobo, Lawrence & Leena D’Souza and Anita & Jerry Moraes.

The 2025 KCOB Monthi Fest successfully blended faith, tradition, music, dance, and fellowship, embodying the essence of Mangalorean Konkani culture and devotion to the Blessed Mother Mary.

Photo courtesy: Wenster Lobo