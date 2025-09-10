Music Director Ilaiyaraaja Presents Diamond-Studded Crown to Sri Mookambika Temple in Kollur

Kundapur: In a gesture of profound devotion, acclaimed South Indian music director Ilaiyaraaja offered a resplendent diamond-studded crown, valued in crores of rupees, along with an array of gold ornaments, to the revered Goddess Sri Mookambika of Kollur on Wednesday. This significant offering further strengthens Ilaiyaraaja’s longstanding connection with the temple, following his previous donation of a diamond-encrusted hand ornament to the deity.

The ceremonial presentation included not only the diamond crown and gold ornaments for Sri Mookambika, but also a silver crown accompanied by a sword for Lord Veerabhadra, a prominent deity within the temple complex.

The sacred items were transported with traditional reverence from the Kollur Olagam Mantapa to the main temple through Ratha Beedi. A “Poorna Kumbha” procession, accompanied by the resonant sounds of Panchavadyam music, marked the journey. Following established customs, temple priests conducted elaborate rituals before the crown and ornaments were formally presented to the deity. The temple administration subsequently honored Ilaiyaraaja in recognition of his generous contribution.

In his response to the felicitation, Ilaiyaraaja articulated a sentiment of humility and faith. “There is nothing of mine in this,” he stated. “All of this is due to the grace and blessings of the Divine Mother, Sri Mookambika.”

The event was attended by a host of dignitaries and devotees, including former MLA K. Gopal Poojary, Ilaiyaraaja’s son Karthik, grandson Yatheesh, Managing Committee President K. Babu Shetty (Taggarse), Executive Officer Prashanth Shetty, Assistant EO Thumbagi, priests Sridhar Adiga, K.N. Govinda Adiga, Vigneshwara Adiga, N. Subramanya Adiga, Suresh Bhat, Shivaram Adiga, Narasimha Bhat, Sudarshan Jois, committee members Raghurama Devadiga (Aloor), Mahalinga Naik, Dhanakshi Vishwanath Poojary, Sudha K. Baindoor, and notable devotees including Vandaballi Jayaram Shetty, Ratna Ramesh Kundar, Pradeep Shetty (Mandarthi), Jayakumar Kollur, and engineer Pradeep. Their presence underscored the significance of the occasion and the deep respect held for both Ilaiyaraaja and the Sri Mookambika Temple. This donation is expected to further enhance the temple’s prestige and attract even more devotees from across the region and beyond.