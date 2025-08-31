Konkani Community Mourns the Loss of Eric Ozario in a Day of Remembrance

Mangaluru: The Konkani community gathered on Sunday, August 31st, to bid farewell to Eric Ozario, a towering figure celebrated for his immense contributions to the Konkani language, art, and culture. Ozario passed away on Friday, August 28th, a date coinciding with the memorial of St. John the Baptist, prompting reflections on the profound parallels between the surrender of life and faith.

The day commenced with the arrival of Ozario’s mortal remains at Valencia Church at 11:00 am. He was adorned in the traditional attire of his ancestors, a poignant visual representation of his deep connection to his heritage. The funeral Mass, led by Fr. Roque D’Sa, the parish priest, commenced at 11:15 am and was concelebrated by numerous priests. Fr. Pratapananda Naik, SJ, delivered the homily.

Fr. Naik recounted his experience preparing the homily, detailing a moment of profound apprehension overcome by what he described as divine inspiration or the spirit of Ozario himself. He spoke with conviction and authority, delivering words that deeply resonated with the congregation. Following the Mass, numerous priests expressed their appreciation for the heartfelt tribute.

The ceremony then transitioned to a State Funeral held outside the church, featuring a police brass band and a gun salute, underscoring the significance of Ozario’s contributions to the region. Government officials, including the Health and Family Welfare Minister and Dakshina Kannada District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, were present to pay their respects.

At 1:00 pm, the body was transported to Kalaangan, the artistic complex Ozario founded in Shatkinagar, for public viewing. Mandd Sobhann, the troupe established by Ozario, presented a selection of songs featuring his compositions. The St. Mother Theresa Brass Band from Hadinbal, Uttara Kannada, added a solemn musical accompaniment. Arun Raj Rodrigues served as the master of ceremonies, and speakers from diverse backgrounds shared their personal experiences and reflections on Ozario’s impact. The Valencia Church and Kalaangan drew large crowds of people of all faiths, united in their respect for the departed leader.

The final rites took place at 5:00 pm at the electric crematorium in Boloor. Plans were made to bring the ashes to Kalaangan on Monday, where Mandd Sobhann members and family will decide on the future course of action.

Fr. Naik noted the overwhelming response to his homily, with countless individuals expressing gratitude for what they perceived as a fitting tribute to Ozario. He attributed this to the prayers of his WhatsApp group members and the intercession of Mother Mary.

Eric Ozario’s legacy is unparalleled in the history of Konkani culture. His contributions across various fields, realized through Mandd Sobhann, have established him as a pivotal figure, now “the Greatest Emperor of Konkani.” His mission will be carried forward by the members of Mandd Sobhann, ensuring his vision continues to thrive.