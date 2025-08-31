Kuwait Canara Welfare Association Holds General Body Meeting, Pays Tribute to Eric Ozario

Salmiya, Kuwait: The Kuwait Canara Welfare Association (KCWA) convened its General Body Meeting (GBM) on Friday, August 29th, 2025, at the Indian School of Excellence, Salmiya. The meeting commenced promptly at 6:30 pm with an opening prayer led by Naveen Monis. A solemn moment of silence and special condolences were observed in memory of Eric Ozario, the esteemed Konkani music composer and cultural leader, whose passing earlier in the day cast a pall of sorrow over the gathering.

Arun Jossy D’Souza, Vice President and Moderator, introduced the nine nominated members of the Managing Committee to the assembled members. The Spiritual Director, Fr. Avil Rosario, extended a warm welcome, presenting them with flowers in recognition of their newly appointed roles.

Prakash Godwin Pinto, President of KCWA, delivered a welcoming address, expressing his profound gratitude to all members for their steadfast support and encouragement. He conveyed sincere thanks for their continued participation in KCWA events. Mr. Pinto highlighted the recent education loan disbursement programs held in the Udupi and Mangalore Dioceses, providing a concise overview of the initiatives. He further shared that the KCWA team had the honor of meeting with Bishop Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha and Most Rev. Gerald Isaac Lobo. Members and their families received a cordial invitation to attend the Monthi Fest Novem Jevan, scheduled for September 5th, 2025. Mr. Pinto also expressed his pride in the successful organization of four premier shows of the Konkani movie ‘Fondacho Misther’ on August 28th, 2025, a landmark achievement for the community.

The meeting proceeded with the presentation and approval of various reports. Reena Pereira presented the minutes of the last extraordinary GBM, followed by Vinitha Pinto’s presentation of the Activity Report. Smitha Suvarna, Tressy Cutinho, and Veena Serrao presented the Finance, Membership, and Education Fund reports, respectively.

Anil Pais and Alan Vaz presented the Cultural Activity and Sports Activity reports, outlining upcoming events. Nilton D’Souza provided updates on the KCWA website and social media presence.

Prashanth Ferrao, Monti Fest coordinator, provided details regarding the KCWA Monti Fest celebration and Novem Jevan for members and their families, scheduled for September 5th, 2025, at the Indian Community School, Block-10, Salmiya. He encouraged participation in the Marian Quiz. Kevin D’Souza acknowledged and thanked the donors for their generous support, which enables KCWA to provide traditional festive meals to 21 shelter homes within the Mangalore and Udupi Dioceses.

Spiritual Director Fr. Avil Rosario commenced his message with a reading from the Letter of St. Paul to the Galatians. He reminded the attendees that they are all followers of Jesus Christ and urged them to live out their faith through acts of kindness and service to others.

Guest Priest Fr. Stephan D’Souza addressed the gathering, commending KCWA for its commitment to education and humanitarian causes, praising their efforts as embodying the spirit of the Good Samaritan. He emphasized the crucial role of KCWA’s cultural activities in preserving and promoting the Konkani language, ensuring its transmission to future generations. He wished KCWA continued success in its noble endeavors.

Prior to the formal meeting, Arwin Rodrigues and Tressy Cutinho conducted a lucky draw for the members present. Lucy Aranha, Membership#2378, was declared the lucky winner.

The winners of the Konkani Elocution Competition 2025, held for KCWA members’ children, were also announced. Elocution Competition coordinator Kevin D’Souza announced the winners and expressed gratitude to the judges, Mr. Anil Dmello, Sr. Venitha A.C., and Mr. Reyan Lobo.

The winners in the Junior Category (Class 4-7) were: First Place – Rachel Mascarenhas and Lauren Mascarenhas; Second Place – Gloria Shanthi Tauro; Third Place – Kecia Anna D’Souza. The winners in the Senior Category (Class 8-12) were: First Place – Joyston D’almeida; Second Place – Neil Aston Monis.

KCWA congratulated all winners and participants for their active engagement. The competition was effectively coordinated by Reena Pereira, Kevin D’Souza, and Anil Pais.

The Moderator acknowledged and welcomed upgraded life member Shaun Dominic Rodrigues, newly registered members Shaila Lobo, Reiner Rego, and Cristal Vinola D’Souza.

Yvonne Veigas delivered the vote of thanks and recited the closing prayer. Alban D’Souza documented the event through photography. The projector was provided by Alban D’Souza, and Nilton D’Souza animated the presentation. The sound system was provided by Roshan Rodrigues. Dinner was served by China Metro Restaurant, Farwaniya. Approximately 150 members and their families attended. Fr. Stephan D’Souza recited grace before the meal.

The KCWA Managing Committee expressed its sincere appreciation to the members for their attendance, valuable insights, and constructive suggestions. Gratitude was also extended to the management of the Indian School of Excellence, Salmiya, for providing the venue for the meeting.