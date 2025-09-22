Konkani Cultural Organization Announces ‘Dabazo’ Nihal Tauro Live Show as Part of Pearl Jubilee Celebration

Mangalore: The Konkani Cultural Organization Trust (Regd.), Mangalore, in association with The Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SSVP), Mangalore, has announced the “Dabazo” Nihal Tauro Live show, a highlight of its Pearl Jubilee Celebration. The event is scheduled for Sunday, December 7, 2025, commencing at 5 PM at the Kulshekar church open ground in Mangalore.

This cultural extravaganza will feature Nihal Tauro, the Sony TV Indian Idol 12 reality show finalist, a celebrated singer, songwriter, and composer, as the main performer. Tauro’s dynamic stage presence and musical prowess are anticipated to captivate the audience.

Adding to the evening’s allure, the show will also spotlight Lavita Lobo, a Mangalore-born, Chennai-based singer recognized for her electrifying live performances. Lobo is also acclaimed for her song “Have You Ever Wondered,” which was shortlisted for an Oscar, a testament to her exceptional talent.

The lineup further includes Robin Sequeira, a renowned Konkani singer and DJ, and a multiple award-winning artist, having received the Global Konkani Music Award for Best Singer in both 2015 and 2016. Live musical accompaniment will be provided by Nihal Tauro’s band and Sanjay Rodrigues’ band, promising a rich and diverse musical experience.

The event will be hosted by Leslie Rego, a master of ceremonies known for his wit, charm, and ability to engage audiences. Rego will guide attendees through the evening’s festivities with his signature style.

Privilege passes for the “Dabazo” Nihal Tauro Live show are available. Interested individuals are encouraged to contact SVP members at 94805 32754 or 97312 18294 for details and reservations.

The Konkani Cultural Organization (KCO) is widely recognized for its philanthropic endeavors, including providing scholarships and medical support to those in need, as well as acknowledging and supporting NGOs dedicated to assisting the poor and marginalized. The Pearl Jubilee Celebration underscores KCO’s continued commitment to these values.

For further updates and information about the event and the Konkani Cultural Organization, please follow their social media channels: Facebook: KCO Trust India; Instagram: @kcotrust.

The “Dabazo” Nihal Tauro Live show promises to be an unforgettable evening, blending culture, compassion, and community in a celebration of a significant milestone for the Konkani Cultural Organization. The organizers extend a warm invitation to all to join in this momentous occasion.