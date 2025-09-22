Frontline Health and Social Care Workers in Dakshina Kannada & Udupi to Receive Training on Online Safety for Women and Children

Dakshina Kannada & Udupi: To address the growing threat of online crime against women and children, the Organization for Research and Education on Social Policy (ORESP), together with PADI and the RATI Foundation, is organizing a one-day training on Online Safety & Response Strategies. This program specifically targets frontline health and social care workers in the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi regions.

The impetus for this training comes from rising cybercrime rates, including a 24.4% increase nationally and 12,556 cases reported in Karnataka in 2022, 239 of which involved children. Experts note that many of these cases involve sextortion and online grooming via social media.

The training program, meticulously designed and delivered by the RATI Foundation, will leverage practical insights gleaned from real-life cases reported through its Meri Trustline, a nationally recognized and trusted online safety helpline. The core objective of the training is to enhance the practical skills of key stakeholders within the state and district child protection systems, enabling them to effectively address and mitigate digital harms.

The comprehensive training curriculum will encompass the following critical areas:

Identifying Online Risks and Their Impact on Women and Children: Participants will gain a thorough understanding of the various online risks and potential harms that disproportionately affect women and children, including exposure to inappropriate content, online predators, and cyberbullying.

Best Practices for Protecting Personal and Patient Data: The training will emphasize the importance of data privacy and security, equipping frontline workers with the knowledge and skills to safeguard personal and patient information in accordance with ethical and legal guidelines.

Recognizing and Responding to Cyberbullying and Harassment: Participants will learn to identify the signs of cyberbullying and harassment and develop effective strategies for intervention and support, ensuring the safety and well-being of victims.

Ethical Use of Digital Platforms in Professional Settings: The training will address the ethical considerations involved in using digital platforms in a professional context, promoting responsible online behavior and preventing potential misuse.

Scenario-Based Exercises to Practice Real-World Responses: Participants will engage in interactive scenario-based exercises that simulate real-world situations, allowing them to practice and refine their response strategies in a safe and supportive environment.

This collaborative initiative represents a significant step towards empowering frontline workers to create safer digital spaces for vulnerable populations. By equipping them with the necessary knowledge, skills, and resources, the program aims to ensure that women and children receive timely support and protection in the face of online threats. The long-term goal is to foster a more secure and responsible online environment for all members of the community.