Swift Intervention Saves Life of Vietnamese Crew Member at KMC Hospital, Mangalore

Mangaluru: In a remarkable life-saving effort, KMC Hospital, Dr. B R Ambedkar Circle, successfully treated a Vietnamese chef who suffered a severe heart attack shortly after his ship docked in Mangalore. The 39-year-old crew member, part of a 19-member crewed vessel, was initially provided first aid at a local hospital before being transferred to KMC Hospital the following day.

Unfortunately, the patient experienced a re-infarction during the night, necessitating an urgent rescue angioplasty. The emergency procedure was expertly performed by a dedicated medical team led by Dr Padmanabh Kamath, Senior Interventional Cardiologist at KMC Hospital, along with the skilled anesthesia team, including Dr Aishwarya and Dr Lavanya.

“We were faced with a critical situation, but thanks to the swift action of our team and the advanced facilities at KMC, we were able to stabilize the patient and successfully perform the angioplasty. The patient is now out of danger and is recovering well in the ICU,” said Dr Padmanabh Kamath. He appreciated the tremendous support received from Mr Sai Sharan Kottari – Partner of ETA Logistics & Shipping towards ensuring good care of the patient and facilitating the required statutory compliance. He also thanked the support of the officials of New Mangalore Port, Immigration, Customs and Health; and Dr Puthran and Dr Ashith D Shettian.

Saghir Siddiqui, Regional COO, KMC Hospital Mangalore said “This case underscores the readiness and capability of Mangaluru’s healthcare infrastructure to handle complex medical emergencies, even for international patients. Mangaluru is fast becoming a global hub for healthcare tourism, attracting patients worldwide due to its state-of-the-art medical facilities, highly skilled professionals, and strategic location with easy access to international travel routes.”

He further added, “When a foreign national suffers a heart attack abroad, timely medical intervention and logistical coordination are crucial. This includes navigating language barriers, verifying insurance, and ensuring the patient’s medical records are accurately transferred. The successful treatment of the Vietnamese patient at KMC Hospital demonstrates the city’s efficiency and readiness in managing such emergencies, reinforcing its reputation as a preferred destination for international healthcare. KMC Hospital’s commitment to providing world-class care continues to draw patients from across the globe, making Mangaluru a shining example of excellence in healthcare tourism.”