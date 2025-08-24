Konkani Recognition Day Observed at Paldane Church, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: St. Theresa Church in Paldane, Mangaluru, commemorated Konkani Recognition Day with a formal program emphasizing the preservation and promotion of the Konkani language. The parish priest, Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, presided over the event, delivering an address that underscored the critical role of Konkani-speaking families in maintaining the vitality of their mother tongue. He urged families to actively engage in Konkani conversation within their homes, fostering an environment where the language can thrive and be passed on to subsequent generations.

Roy Castelino, Public Relations Officer of the Mangalore Diocese and former President of the Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy, served as the chief guest for the occasion. In his address, Mr. Castelino provided a historical overview of the efforts that culminated in Konkani achieving official recognition. He further emphasized the collective responsibility of the community in safeguarding the language, ensuring its continued use and transmission to future generations. Mr. Castelino challenged attendees to actively participate in preserving Konkani and instilling a love for the language in their children and grandchildren. The formal proceedings commenced with a welcome address delivered by Church Vice President Elias Fernandes, who extended greetings to all attendees and expressed gratitude for their participation in the Konkani Recognition Day celebration.

A highlight of the event was the distribution of prizes to the winners of various competitions held in conjunction with the celebration. Participants showcased their talents in singing and poetry recitation, demonstrating their proficiency and passion for the Konkani language. The awards recognized their achievements and served as an encouragement to further develop their skills and contribute to the cultural richness of the community.

In a gesture of appreciation, Charles Fernandes, a dedicated member of the church, was felicitated for his significant contributions to the promotion of the Konkani language and culture. Mr. Fernandes has consistently demonstrated a commitment to preserving and propagating Konkani through his various endeavors, earning him the respect and admiration of the community.

Dignitaries present on the dais included Jocelyn Lobo, coordinator of all church commissions; Sr. Monti and Sr. Vibha, convent superiors; and Patsy Monteiro, coordinator of the Cultural Committee. Their presence underscored the collective support for the Konkani language and the importance of collaborative efforts in its preservation.

The program concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Church Pastoral Council Secretary Austin Monteiro, who expressed gratitude to all those who contributed to the success of the event. Roshan Crasta skillfully compered the proceedings, ensuring a smooth and engaging program for all in attendance. The Konkani Recognition Day celebration at Paldane Church served as a reaffirmation of the community’s commitment to preserving and promoting their linguistic heritage.