Konkani Sahitya Akademi Announces 2025 Awards and Book Prizes

Mangaluru: The Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Akademi has announced its prestigious honorary awards and book prizes for the year 2025, recognizing significant contributions to Konkani literature, arts, and culture. The announcement was made by Akademi President Stany Alvares during a press conference held at the Press Club.

The honorary awards will be conferred upon the following distinguished personalities:

Konkani Literature: Ron Roche Cassia

Ron Roche Cassia Konkani Arts: Ramdas Dattatreya Gulwadi

Ramdas Dattatreya Gulwadi Konkani Folk: Sairu (Muralidhar) Puttu Naik

In addition to the honorary awards, the Akademi has also recognized outstanding literary works with its annual book prizes:

Poetry: “Ujwadache Vengent” by Andrew L. D’Cunha

“Ujwadache Vengent” by Andrew L. D’Cunha Essays: “Konkani Circus” by Roshan Melki Sequeira

“Konkani Circus” by Roshan Melki Sequeira Short Stories: “Fituri” by Richard Alvares

The awards ceremony is scheduled for April 26 at 5:00 PM at the church premises in Udyavar, Udupi. The event will be inaugurated by Shivraj S. Tangadagi, Minister of Kannada and Culture. The program promises a vibrant celebration of Konkani culture, featuring traditional dances from the Kharvi, Siddhi, and Kudubi communities, a brass band performance, and a Konkani musical evening.

Awardees – Brief Profiles:

Ron Roche Cassia (Konkani Literature Award): At 79 years of age, Ron Roche Cassia is a celebrated Konkani writer with a vast body of work. His contributions include 12 detective novels, over 150 short stories, and more than 200 articles published in various Konkani periodicals. He is also an accomplished lyricist and singer. His previous accolades include the Victor Rodrigues Memorial Literary Award (2017) and the Daiji Dubai Literary Award (2018).

Ramdas Dattatreya Gulwadi (Konkani Arts Award): An 89-year-old theatre stalwart from the Chitrapur Saraswat Brahmin community, Ramdas Dattatreya Gulwadi brings over 80 years of experience to the stage. A versatile artist, he excels in acting, direction, writing, Harikatha, and Hindustani classical music. He was actively involved with theatre groups in Mumbai before co-founding a Konkani stage group in Mangaluru. He has been honored with the title of Cultural Ambassador, among other distinctions.

Sairu (Muralidhar) Puttu Naik (Konkani Folk Award): A prominent figure in Konkani Khel, Sairu (Muralidhar) Puttu Naik entered the field in 1974 and assumed leadership of a troupe in 1998. He has participated in over 400 performances, contributing as an artist, director, and writer. He is also a skilled gumat player, boasting over four decades of experience with the traditional percussion instrument.

Book Awardees – Highlights:

Andrew L. D’Cunha (Poetry – Ujwadache Vengent): Andrew L. D’Cunha is a well-regarded poet with a prolific output of over 800 poems, 100+ articles, and 30 short stories. His previous works have been recognized with multiple prestigious awards. He has also contributed to radio programs and various literary platforms.

Roshan Melki Sequeira (Essays – Konkani Circus): Popularly known as “Roshu Bajpe,” Roshan Melki Sequeira is a versatile writer known for his contributions to poetry, satire, humor, and essay writing. His works have been featured in numerous publications and on the radio. He has authored multiple books across various genres and is the recipient of several literary awards.

Richard Alvares (Short Stories – Fituri): A senior writer from Kulshekar, Richard Alvares has been an active voice in Konkani literature for nearly five decades. Writing under the pen names “Anand” and “Guruji,” he has contributed stories, essays, and humorous pieces. He is also a teacher and a recipient of several awards, including a President’s Silver Medal for his work in census operations.

The Konkani Sahitya Akademi’s annual awards provide a vital platform for recognizing and celebrating excellence in Konkani literature, arts, and the preservation of its rich cultural heritage.