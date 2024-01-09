Konkani Up-Beat Dance Songs Creating Project

A number of Konkani Dance Competitions are being held. However, there is a scarcity of suitable songs for the same. To fulfil the demand and to expand the Dance Numbers in Konkani, Mandd Sobhann announces this Project.

1. A person of Any Language, Dialect or Religion from any part of the world can participate.

2. Song can be in any Dialect of Konkani.

3. A New Konkani song, which is suitable for Dancing, has to be written, composed, recorded and sent along with the Lyrics.

4. Writer, Composer and Singer can be the same person or multiple.

5. The song can be created to be sung Solo, Duet or in a Group.

6. Nach Sobhann will do the Choreography for the Songs.

7. Mandd Sobhann will arrange Music for the song, train the singers and will present it at the Monthly Theatre with a Dance, giving a platform to the song.

8. Mandd Sobhann will provide Singers for the Monthly Theatre if needed.

9. Among the entries, Mandd Sobhann will choose 10 Songs. For each song, Mandd Sobhann will pay an Honorarium of Rs 4,000 per song to the Composer i.e., Rs 1,000 for the Writer, Rs 1,000 for the Composer, Rs 2,000 for the Singer (Rehearsals Included).

10. A person can send any number of songs.

11. Audio of the Song, along with the Lyrics, must be mailed to mandd.sobhann86@gmail.com on or before 15-02-2024.

12. The Lyrics and the Composition must be free of any copyright infringement and the Composer shall bear the responsibility of the same.

13. As this is not a competition, we urge you to participate in huge numbers.