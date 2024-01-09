MRPL sponsors amenities for KSRTC passengers

Mangaluru: Good seating facilities and pure and hygienic drinking water are necessities when you are waiting for your carrier at the bus stand on a long journey.

In KSRTC’s main bus stand at Mangalore, existing chairs were worn and defaced due to prolonged usage, and there was no proper and adequate facility for pure drinking water. This situation often forces travellers to stand or buy drinking water from the shops, often creating plastic waste in the bargain.

During a meeting held a few months back, the MRPL CSR team led by CGM Shri Manoj Kumar and the KSRTC officers identified these two avenues as the most helpful travel facilities. MRPL had initiated their CSR scheme to mitigate the situation.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd ONGC MRPL have already provided amenities and infrastructure for the benefit of the general public under its CSR scheme in more than a hundred places of public use. In the current CSR project, MRPL has sponsored Steel seating facilities for 300 passengers at the KSRTC Main bus stand in Mangalore and has provided two Water Coolers of 200-litre capacity for the benefit of the travellers at a total cost of Rs 20.59 Lakhs.

These facilities were inaugurated during an event held at KSRTC on 8 January 2024 at the KSRTC bus stand. Shri Malatesh, M.H. GM CSR, and Shri Steevan Pinto from MRPL were present. KSRTC DC Rajesh Shetty and other officers of KSRTC were present at the venue. Shri Rajesh Shetty DC KSRTC thanked MRPL for the speedy execution of the CSR project and for providing the highest quality chairs, drinking water coolers, and dispensers under the scheme.

GGM HR of MRPL Shri Krishna Hegde said, “MRPL makes sincere and focussed efforts under its CSR scheme to meet the region’s needs by sponsoring infrastructure and essential services that create maximum beneficial social impact”.