Kota Police Crackdown on Illegal Sand Mining Operation, Seize Property Worth Lakhs

Kundapur: In a significant operation targeting illegal sand mining activities, Kota police apprehended several individuals and seized substantial quantities of sand and equipment valued in the lakhs of rupees. The arrests and seizures followed a raid conducted on the banks of the Varahi River in Molahalli village.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Devananda Shetty (Halnadu), Amaresh (27), Kripal (32), Parashuram (35), Praveen (20), Ramcharan (35), Satrohan (28), Ram Avatar (21), Bimalesh (23), Ramlal (40), Bola (23), Sanjay (27), Hiride Ram (27), Sarvan (21), Mukesh (24), Karan (21), Prince (19), Kishun (19), Suraj (30), Neeraj (22), Kallu (19), and Rajeev (26). They have been booked under Crime No. 24/2026 at Kota Police Station, facing charges under Sections 303(2) read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, as well as Sections 4, 4(1A), and 21 of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act (MMDR Act).

The operation was executed under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police Belliyappa K.U. and Brahmavara Circle Inspector Gopikrishna. PSI Praveen Kumar R. of Kota Police Station led the raid with his team, acting on reliable intelligence regarding illicit sand extraction from the Varahi River. The targeted location was an open area situated near the Sri Mahalingeshwara Temple in Marattur, Molahalli village, within Kundapur taluk.

During the raid, law enforcement officials confiscated an estimated 315 units of illegally mined sand, valued at approximately Rs 8,50,000. Additionally, authorities seized three fiber boats utilized for extracting sand, valued at approximately Rs 3,00,000. The seizure also included six iron spades with wooden handles, estimated at Rs 800, and eight fiber baskets, valued at Rs 600, used in the illegal operation.

A comprehensive investigation is currently underway to ascertain the full extent of the illegal sand mining operation and to identify any other involved individuals or entities. The police department has reiterated its commitment to curbing illegal activities that harm the environment and violate established regulations.