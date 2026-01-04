Krantikari Yuva Sangathan condemns US action in Venezuela

New Delhi: Students’ organisation Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS), on Sunday, condemned the US action in Venezuela and joined a protest demonstration at the Jantar Mantar here against the military decision in the Latin American country, a student leader said.

Bhim Kumar, Delhi State Committee member of the Krantikari Yuva Sangathan, in a statement, said, “KYS strongly denounces the imperialist US regime and demands that it keep its hands off Venezuela.”

“The organisation stands in solidarity with the Venezuelan people and proclaims their sovereign right to run their country. The organisation also appeals to peace-loving people worldwide to put pressure on their respective governments to repel this attack on a sovereign people and their country,” he added.

The KYS said that following the attack on Venezuela, the country’s President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were illegally kidnapped and flown away to the US to face trial on fabricated charges of ‘narco-terrorism’.

It should be noted that as the US economic power declines across the world, it has resorted to brazen attacks on sovereign countries and their people in order to shore up its illegally acquired assets to buoy up its economy, it added.

The latest attack on Venezuela which is completely devoid of any merit and goes against all international laws and conventions is a direct result of US trying to grab hold of the national assets of countries who dare to defy the imperialist aims of the US and its allies, it said.

“In the present case, it should be noted that Venezuela is a sovereign country which has enormous quantities of oil reserves. Venezuela holds the largest oil reserves in the world, with nearly 303.22 billion barrels as of 2024. However, due to US sanctions against the country spanning decades, the country still lacks behind in production,” Bhim Kumar said.

The US has announced its intention of bringing in its big oil companies ostensibly to ‘build’ infrastructure for the benefit of Venezuelan people.

The US also intends to run the country for as long as it deems fit completely trampling over the sovereign right of Venezuelan people to govern themselves by choosing their own government, the KYS said.