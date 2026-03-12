K’taka Assembly: Cong MLA seeks wider compensation in snakebite death cases

Bengaluru: A discussion on compensation for deaths caused by wildlife took place in the Karnataka Assembly during the Question and Answer session on Thursday, with Congress MLA Puttarangasetty urging the government to extend financial relief to all victims of snakebite irrespective of land ownership.

Raising the issue in the House, Puttarangasetty said the government penalises people if wild animals, including snakes, are killed, but must also ensure compensation when people lose their lives due to such animals. He questioned why compensation policies were limited in scope and demanded broader coverage.

“The government has said it will punish people if wild animals, including snakes, are killed. Likewise, if wild animals kill people, the government should provide compensation. At present, regarding snakebite cases, compensation is given in cases involving RTC holders. But who will provide compensation to shepherds or those who take cattle for grazing and do not own land?” he asked.

He pointed out that the Forest Department strictly enforces penalties for violations involving wildlife, but compensation policies do not cover all victims. Puttarangasetty demanded that the government provide Rs 20 lakh compensation when a person dies due to snakebites as well.

Responding to the issue, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre said the government already provides compensation of Rs 20 lakh in cases where deaths occur due to attacks by major wild animals such as tigers, leopards and elephants.

“In cases where wild animals such as tigers, leopards or elephants attack and cause fatalities, the Forest Department provides Rs 20 lakh compensation. These animals live in forests, and if attacks occur and result in death, the department provides compensation,” Khandre said.

He added that snakebites occur across the state and are handled under a separate mechanism. “Snakebites happen across the state, and the Revenue Department provides compensation of Rs 2 lakh in such cases,” he said.

However, Puttarangasetty maintained that the existing system is inadequate, alleging that compensation from the Revenue Department is limited to those who possess RTCs, which are usually held by land-owning farmers.

“If compensation is given only to those who have RTCs, that means it will benefit only farmers. What about shepherds and others who do not own land? The Forest Department punishes them if they violate wildlife laws. Why can’t it also provide compensation?” he asked.

He also pointed out that compensation is provided even when wildlife attacks occur in residential areas and not just inside forests.

“If a tiger attacks and kills a person in a residential area, the Forest Department still provides compensation. Similarly, people who die due to snakebites should also receive compensation,” he said.

Responding to the demand, Khandre assured the House that the government would examine the proposal.

“We will consider the suggestion made by MLA Puttarangasetty. We will discuss the matter with the Chief Minister and then take a decision,” the minister said.