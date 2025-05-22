K’taka BJP delegation meets Guv, demands dismissal of Priyank Kharge

Bengaluru: A Karnataka BJP delegation met Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot at Raj Bhavan on Thursday and demanded the dismissal of Minister for RDPR, IT, and BT, Priyank Kharge, over the alleged attack on Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, in Kalaburagi.

Narayanaswamy had compared Minister Priyank Kharge to a “dog”, following which Kharge’s supporters allegedly surrounded and detained him for five hours, demanding an apology.

A delegation headed by the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka, BJP MLAs, and MLCs met the Governor and submitted a memorandum to sack Priyank Kharge from the post of Minister.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said, “There is a genuine threat to my life. If anything happens to me, this government and Priyank Kharge’s gang will be responsible.”

Chalavadi Narayanaswamy has objected that police officers themselves created a situation where he was virtually kept under detention in Kalaburagi on Wednesday for criticising Priyank Kharge.

He demanded that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah remove Priyank Kharge from the Cabinet.

“If that does not happen, the Chief Minister himself will be held responsible for any future incidents. My security needs to be increased. The police didn’t remove enough people from the crowd. If only one gunman is provided and 50 people attack, what can he do? Just because Minister Priyank Kharge is the son of the Congress President, does he get special rules and a separate Constitution? Is it necessary to keep him in the Cabinet?” he questioned.

He added that the law and order situation in the state has completely deteriorated.

“My straightforward speech does not please them. I know they’ve been conspiring against me ever since they were forced to return the land. I believe they are planning to eliminate me. They are trying every means to humiliate me. Priyank Kharge has decided to finish me off. Maybe they feel I’m an obstacle to exposing the truth about him. They used abusive language against me. The police asked me to cooperate. Should I just quietly endure verbal abuse, allow ink to be thrown on me, allow eggs to be pelted — is that what cooperation means?” he questioned.

“There were 25–30 people who caused chaos, but police didn’t disperse them. There were over 100 police personnel present. I spoke to the Home Minister, the ADGP, and the SP. The Additional SP was right there. Despite the presence of the DySP, Circle Inspector, and four to five other inspectors, they did not escort us out. It felt like we were detained by them,” he said in strong criticism.

“Who was it that compared the Prime Minister to a venomous snake? It was Mallikarjun Kharge. Even today, there’s evidence of it. Priyank Kharge casually refers to RSS members as ‘chaddi-walas.’ Isn’t that an insult to us? You say all this, but when we say something, it stings you,” he added.

He said that the BJP will organise a protest, adding that they will also file complaints with the DGP, Home Minister, and the Chief Minister.

Opposition Leader R. Ashoka charged that the Congress “goons” have taken the law into their own hands and attacked Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, with Minister Priyank Kharge behind it.

“Narayanaswamy had spoken out against the government, but an attempt was made to assault him. A similar attack had previously been made on BJP MLC C.T. Ravi,” he said.

He accused the police of failing to provide protection to Narayanaswamy and preventing him from participating in a programme.



