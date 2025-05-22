HM Shah reviews Yamuna cleaning, reiterates PM Modi’s promise to revive river

New Delhi: The Yamuna is not just a river but also a symbol of faith for us and that is why its cleanliness is a priority for Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday after reviewing progress on installing 32 real-time water quality monitoring stations.

Chairing a high-level meeting, HM Shah directed a holistic approach to clean the Yamuna, ensure drinking water supply, and improve sewage systems in Delhi.

An official source said that 10 water quality monitoring stations shall be set up on the Yamuna while the remaining 22 stations shall monitor the water quality in major drains falling into the river.

The water monitoring station sites for the river will include Okhla Barrage, ITO Bridge, Palla, ISBT Bridge and Nizamuddin Bridge.

The meeting chaired by HM Shah was attended by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal, Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Union Home Secretary, Secretaries of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Ministry of Jal Shakti, Delhi’s Chief Secretary, and several senior officials from the Central and Delhi governments.

HM Shah said that the Ministry of Jal Shakti should develop a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for all Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), establishing standards for their quality, maintenance, and discharge. He emphasised that this SOP should also be shared with other states.

He stressed that plans for the Yamuna, drinking water, and drainage in Delhi should be made with a 20-year vision.

He highlighted the crucial role of the Delhi Jal Board in cleaning the Yamuna and emphasised the need to strengthen it, directing the immediate filling of vacant posts in the Board.

The Home Minister underscored the need to enhance Delhi’s water distribution efficiency, stating that effective water management is essential to ensure drinking water supply across the city.

He said, for water supply in Delhi, the Jal Board should strengthen the water distribution structure along with preventing leakage in the pipelines.

HM Shah also emphasised the use of world-class technology for desilting drains.