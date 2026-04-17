K’taka BJP leader’s murder case: Court awards life sentence to Cong MLA, other accused

Bengaluru: The Special Court for MLAs/MPs in Bengaluru on Friday awarded life imprisonment to Congress MLA, Vinay Kulkarni, and other accused in connection with the murder of BJP leader and Zilla Panchayat member Yogesh Gowda.

The court also directed that Rs 16 lakh be provided as compensation to the children of the deceased and confirmed accused number one, Basavaraja Muttagi, as an approver in the case.

Judge Santhosh Gajanana Bhat delivered the verdict. The convicted MLA, 57-year-old Vinay Kulkarni, will now have to spend 14 years in jail as per the judgment. The court has awarded accused number 19, Mahesh Tingarikar, seven years’ imprisonment.

Social activist Basavaraja Koravar said, “The court’s decision is welcome. We had demanded a CBI probe from the beginning. Justice has been delivered in the murder of Yogesh Gowda. I am happy that I was at the forefront in demanding a CBI investigation into the case. Police and judicial officers who colluded with powerful individuals should also be punished to send a strong message.”

“I thank former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa for keeping his word and handing over the case to the CBI. This is a historic judgment,” he added.

Commenting on the development in Bengaluru, BJP MLC, C.T. Ravi said, “There is a saying: Though justice is delayed, the justice is not denied. Though there has been a delay, justice has been delivered in this case. It would not be appropriate to comment further.”

It can be recalled that the court had completed the proceedings of recording the final statements on the quantum of punishment in Yogesh Gowda’s murder case, and reserved the verdict for Friday.

The final counterarguments by the counsels representing the CBI and those of Vinay Kulkarni were completed. Judge Bhat then adjourned the matter for the pronouncement of the verdict against the MLA and 16 others.

Emotional scenes prevailed on the court premises as family members of the accused gathered and were seen in tears throughout the proceedings. Some of the convicts, including Vinay Kulkarni, were seen consoling their family members while they themselves were also in tears.

It can be noted that in a major development, the Special Court for MLAs/MPs in Bengaluru on Wednesday held Vinay Kulkarni guilty in the murder case of Yogesh Gowda. ​

The court delivered its final verdict after a prolonged trial. Vinay Kulkarni has been named as accused number 15 in the case. He is currently serving as the Chairman of the Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board. The court found him guilty of criminal conspiracy.

Presenting his arguments before the court, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) V. Raju submitted that the accused should be given the harshest punishment, stating that they had hatched a conspiracy and carried out a cold-blooded murder.

He further argued that the deceased, Yogesh Gowda, was a public figure who was killed due to political rivalry.

He told the court that, initially, other individuals had surrendered before the police in connection with the case, but the truth emerged only after the CBI investigation.

ASG Raju contended that the accused, being a legislator expected to uphold the law, had instead orchestrated the killing.

Vinay Kulkarni pleaded before the Special Court for MLAs/MPs in Bengaluru, stating that he has been in politics for 26 years and has not harmed anyone.

Recording his statement before the court pronounced the quantum of punishment, Kulkarni said, “The case has been filed for political reasons. I have two daughters who have reached marriageable age and a son. I contested the Lok Sabha election as well. I am an agriculturist and take care of 3,500 cows. I have not troubled anyone in my constituency.”

Senior counsel Shyam Sundar, arguing on behalf of the accused, submitted that awarding life imprisonment would be the maximum punishment and would be equivalent to a death sentence. He urged the court to impose a sentence that allows scope for reformation. He added that Kulkarni is a legislator elected by the people, rears more than 3,000 cows, and is also an industrialist.

He further submitted that thousands of people have placed their trust in Kulkarni and that these factors should be considered while determining the punishment. This background, he said, reflects Kulkarni’s good character.



