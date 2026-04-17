K’taka Cong MLA’s conviction in murder case will put an end to politically-motivated killings: BJP

Bengaluru: Welcoming the court verdict in the BJP leader’s murder case linked to Congress leader and sitting MLA Vinay Kulkarni, the Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka said, “This is a good example of what happens when crimes are committed at the behest of politicians. Had there been no Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, the case would have been buried by the police.”

“Now everything has been proven and the guilty have been identified. The court has ruled that Vinay Kulkarni was behind the murder. This will put an end to political killings. It is a welcome judgment,” he said.

Two witnesses had testified in the case, Ashoka noted. It can be recalled that the Special Court for MLAs/MPs had completed the proceedings of recording the final statements on the quantum of punishment in the BJP leader Yogesh Gowda murder case, and reserved the verdict for Friday.

On the language issue, he said the government should have taken a decision before students began studying Hindi. “There was no need to create a ‘Tughlaq-style’ situation during exams. I, too, am a Kannada activist and was injured in a police lathi charge during the Gokak agitation. Kannada is widely spoken in Hosur and Kasaragod. If Kannada is not given importance there, it will create problems.”

He added that in Urdu schools, Urdu is taught first, English as the second language, and Kannada as the last. “Without the three-language formula, Kannada itself may disappear in such places. On issues concerning students, the government should have formed a House committee or convened an Assembly session for discussion. Instead, taking a sudden decision is not right. We insist on giving priority to Kannada. It cannot be said that Kannada will grow only through a two-language formula. A detailed discussion on the three-language policy was needed,” he said.

Ashoka further said the issue of the Chief Minister’s post has not yet been resolved. “With everyone going to Delhi, the government has become defunct. The sons of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other ministers are claiming their fathers will be CM. Every household now has its own Cabinet.”

He also claimed that Muslim leaders in Davanagere are speaking against Congress over alleged injustice. “Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan is also being targeted. The entire party and government are in confusion. If elections are held today, an NDA government led by BJP will come to power. BJP will win in Bagalkot and Davanagere. Muslims have said they have no problem with Narendra Modi as Prime Minister and will support BJP. I welcome this development,” he said.